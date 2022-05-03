INDEPENDENCE – At the April 25 City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem John Kurtz read a proclamation declaring May 1 — 7, 2022, as Professional Municipal Clerks Week. The Proclamation further stated, “appreciation to our Professional Municipal Clerk’s Office and to all Professional Municipal Clerks for the vital service they perform and their exemplary dedication to the communities they represent.”
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) issued a fact sheet “To recognize the vital and appreciated services performed by Municipal and Deputy Clerks in serving the changing needs of their communities.”
The history of Professional Municipal Clerks Week goes back to 1969 when IIMC and all of its members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries endorsed the creation of the recognition week. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton each signed Proclamations recognizing the essential role Municipal Clerks play in local government.
IIMC provided a list of typical responsibilities of Municipal and Deputy Clerks:
• Maintains the official council minutes, ordinance books and all records and documents.
• Indexes all official actions of council.
• Issues licenses and permits.
• Processes contracts and agreements.
• Keepers of community history and vital records.
• Receives, distributes, and files correspondence from citizens and other governmental agencies.
• Administers elections, registration, and voting.
• Acts as a key liaison between local government and its citizens.
• Handles significant financial responsibilities including preparation of tax rolls, special assessments, and budgets.
• Provides central services such as personnel, purchasing, etc.
In Kurtz’ Proclamation, he highlighted:
“The Professional Municipal Clerk serves as the information center on functions of local government and community. … Professional Municipal Clerks continually strive to improve the administration of the affairs of the Office of the Professional Municipal Clerk through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops, and the annual meetings of their state, provincial, county, an international professional organizations.”