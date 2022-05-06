INDEPENDENCE – Following the death of Independence Mayor Bob Hill, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch prepared a preliminary list of guidelines based on Iowa Code 372.13 for the Committee of the Whole (COTW) meeting of the City Council to discuss filling the vacancy.
According to current information:
- A mayor vacancy would be treated the same as a city council vacancy.
- The city council has 60 days to either choose to appoint or call for a special election.
- If a special election is called, the city has to give written notice to the Commissioner of Elections and then hold the election at the earliest practicable date but no sooner than 32 days from the date notice is received. However, there are four blackout dates before and after the primary. Wilgenbusch estimates the “earliest practicable” date would be Tuesday, July 12.
- If the council chooses to appoint, the Council must publish notice of its intention to appoint at least four but no more than 20 days before the appointment is scheduled to occur. The publication must also notify city residents of the right to request a special election by filing a petition. The publication must occur once and must be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the city.
- If the public petitions for a special election, the required number of signatures on the petition would be 15 percent of all votes cast for that office at the last regular election or 1000 signatures whichever is less. The petition must be filed with the Commissioner of Elections within 14 days after publication of notice of intent to appoint or within 14 days after the appointment is made, whichever is later.
Although no official action was taken at the COTW, the Council felt the public would want to have an election. City Clerk Susi Lampe reported the election may cost around $3,000 based on previous similar elections.
The Council will discuss the options further and possibly make a decision at the May 9 City Council meeting.
