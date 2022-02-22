INDEPENDENCE – February 14 was a busy night for the Independence City Council.
Brian Prusator was administered the Oath of Office by Mayor Bob Hill. Prusator won a special election to fill the vacancy of an At-Large Council seat created when Hill became Mayor. Prusator faced a full agenda and a full Council Chamber as several citizens attended the public hearing to discuss the proposed 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project.
According to notices sent to property owners: “The Project shall consist of separating curb and gutter from Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) roadway, cracking and seating of PCC roadway, rehabilitation of PCC roadway with Hot Mix Asphaltic (HMA) surfacing, spot repair of deteriorated PCC curb and gutter, and miscellaneous related work on and along the following segments of street and avenue in the City of Independence, Buchanan County, Iowa.”
- 7th Avenue NW, from 5th Street NW to 8th Street NW.
- 9th Avenue SW, from 2nd Street SW to 1st Street West.
- 2nd Street SW, from Liberty Trail to 8th Avenue SW.
- 3rd Street SW, from 3rd Avenue SW to about 2nd Avenue SW.
- 5th Street NE, from about 5th Avenue NE to 6th Avenue NE.
- 5th Street NE, from 7th Avenue NE to 8th Avenue NE.
- 2nd Street NE, from 7th Avenue NE to 8th Avenue NE.
Speakers had several concerns, which Hill and City Manager Al Roder addressed. Issues included:
- Not enough time to respond to the notification letter.
- Would the utilities under the selected streets be addressed? Yes. Sewer and now stormwater projects have separate levies.
- Aren’t property owners already paying a fee for utilities? The City supported a private insurance carrier program for property owners to cover the cost of the service line repairs on their own property. The City does not own or service the lines from a building to the main line in the street.
- Would a corner lot be assessed twice / once for each road? No. Only the mailing address street side.
- Do other cities levy for street repairs? Some do and some don’t.
- What if property owner can not pay assessment? If the assessment is not paid right away the County Treasurer will add a notation to the Property Tax bill and the owner may have up to ten years to make payments (with interest.)
Roder stated the property owner letter had an initial estimate for the assessments. The assessment listed is the maximum amount. The final assessment would be sent after the project is completed.
Mayor Hill gave a personal history of his assessments over the years. He spoke how at one point the City did not collect assessments and they did not work on the streets. When roads started to crumble the City did not have funds set aside and assessments were instituted. Five years ago the City Council had the condition of the streets surveyed and priorities were set to repair and replace the worst streets first. The overall project is coming to a close. The project for the last grouping of streets may be cancelled if the property owners of 75 percent of assessed value of the project area do not want the project. Note, this is not necessarily 75 percent of owners.
The Council decided to hold on approving the project for the evening and will again address it at the February 28 Council meeting.
In other Council business:
- Craig Hughes of Blue Buffalo introduced himself and stated his company is eager to be involved with the community. Blue Buffalo is a pet food company owned by General Mills. They bought out the local Tyson plant located on the west side of town.
- Chamber Director Nikki Barth gave a presentation on upcoming City of Independence 175th Celebration events.
- Independence Fire Chief Dick Newton gave a presentation on Fire Department activities from the past year.
- A Max Levy Hearing for Fiscal Year 2023 was held followed by the approval of a resolution on the Max Levy for Fiscal Year 2023. The City had previously published the following explanation and rate information:
Explanation of significant increases in the budget:
Assessments dictate how much revenue a General, Operation & Maint of City-Owned Civic Center, and Emergency levy rates can generate. Since the levies have been at their limit, and the City is still providing these services, they will be necessary to continue standard operating functions. Increase to the FICA & IPERS and Other Employee Benefits levies is caused by staffing costs, including negotiated salary increases, and an estimated 8.75% increase in benefit costs. The City anticipates an increase of up to 10 percent for Liability, Property, & Self-Insurance Costs levy in the upcoming year.
- Current Year Certified Property Tax 2021 – 2022 Rate: 13.71039
- Budget Year Effective Property Tax 2022 – 2023 Rate: 12.74969
- Budget Year Proposed Maximum Property Tax 2022 – 2023 Rate: 13.97624
- The Councill set Monday, March 14 at 4:45 p.m. for a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.
- A public hearing to discuss Council committee structure was set for Monday, Feb. 28. The Council may eliminate some their committee assignments and deal with issues in the Committee of the Whole meetings.
- The Liberty Trail project was discussed. A public hearing to discuss the south end will also be Feb 28.
- The Hummingbird II Housing project, located south of the Hummingbird I, was the topic of a public hearing and resolutions to advance the project.
- Several standard resolutions involving placing or affirming policies were passed in order to advance federal CDBG grants.
- Other Resolutions included participating in the Resilient Iowa Communities program and fixing wages.
- Mayor Hill asked the public to complete the survey information mailed to residents and businesses regarding the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.