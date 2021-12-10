INDEPENDENCE – The City Councils of Manchester and Independence met with local Legislators Monday evening at the Independence Public Library.
During the two hour event several topics were discussed, including: communicating better with the public on levy and assessment information, the legislative process (transparency, overnight voting, issues given to the proper governmental agency), urban vs rural needs, infrastructure, Tax Increment Financing (TIF), the ‘Bottle Bill’ status, and mental health services.
At the end of the Forum Daniel Stalder, an Outreach Coordinator for Governmental Services with the Iowa League of Cities spoke.
Participant reactions and priorities varied.
“The primary items city representatives talked about revolved around how to pay for services provided to their communities when the State of Iowa continually takes away or limits revenue sources,” said Independence Mayor-elect Bob Hill. “Though expressing understanding and compassion toward the plight of city governments having difficulty balancing the cost of providing services with revenue source restrictions being implement by the State of Iowa, the State Representatives at the meeting came across loud and clear that their primary goal is to reduce state financial help to local governments resulting from state revenue restrictions.
“The positive feedback from the State Representatives was their willingness to listen to concerns with an open mind and appear to be willing to tweak past legislation in an effort to reduce some of the confusion it has created. The enactment of last year’s Essential Services Levy by the State Legislature was a hopeful sign that the state has begun to recognize the need for legislation creating new revenue sources needed to cover new expenses cities are beginning see, such as, large dollar financial subsidizing of local ambulance services.”
“It was important to hear from the Manchester and Independence city governments, it’s the third year in a row for these meetings and there are prospective,” said State Senator Craig Johnson. “As our representative form of government is set up, we are always experiencing turnover and new people coming in to make decisions affecting our everyday lives. This is most evident by those elected closest to the people and you don’t get any closer than city councils and school boards.
“Several valuable pieces of information were learned during our meeting this year. We know as legislators, we can’t always make immediate changes but learning about concerns of the councils regarding the Rollback, as well as the $8.10 levy is beneficial and are issues I’ll be asking more about. The councils use these ‘tools’ in helping to fund and pay for services and related expenses citizens in our cities ask for. The Rollback and $8.10 levy have been around for a long time and according to what our councils deal with and how these are working, it was suggested it may be time to look at these ‘tools’ and see if they are still working as originally intended.
“Educating the public on how these work and what they mean to the way we fund and operate our city governments and how the funds are used is always a challenge. Our councils have open meetings and discuss these issues regularly. All the council members live in their communities and are accessible. Any would be glad to speak with the public and address city government concerns
“From the perspective of a state legislator we have the challenge to address constituent concerns and come up with a solution, implement legislation to address the concern and adjust accordingly as needed. It doesn’t always work smoothly.
“Thank you to our city managers of Manchester and Independence for bringing us together again this year,” said Johnson.
“The public has invested their trust in elect officials,” said Rep. Chad Ingels. “We need to find a way to simplify information provided to the public.”
One example Ingels cited from the forum was changing the narrow date of publication requirements for legal notifications.
“The additional requirements are burdensome,” he said.
Ingels enjoyed the opportunity to meet with the city officials.
“I look forward to getting back with organizations [in person] and with people at the Capitol,” he said.
“I appreciated the sister cities of Manchester and Independence working together on the forum,” said State Senator Dan Zumbach. “We were able to have an open and non-confrontational dialogue in a grassroots arena to carry the concerns of the city councils directly to the legislators. Professionals working with professionals.”
Among the topics discussed, Zumbach also felt notifying the public in a way that they can understand complicated tax and spending issues is important.
“We need to work with the Department of Management to streamline and simplify property tax forms,” he said.
“My number one priority is returning the 1.2 billion dollars surplus back to the tax payers who overpaid us,” said State Representative Lee Hein. “As to ‘take-aways,’ I was glad to hear they appreciated the EMS legislation that I have worked on for a number of years and finally was signed into law this past session. TIF is helping rural communities and needs to be continued.”
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick was also pleased with the forum.
“It was nice to get together with the Legislators face to face,” he said. “It helps build relationships. Build a level of trust. Let the Legislators know how modifying Iowa Code impacts us.”
Among Vick’s top topics was how the reduction of the ‘backfill’ and changes in TIF will impact city budgets, projects, and taxation.
“How are we to make up [the loss of backfill funding],” he said. “We use TIF for our expansion projects. Cities need to invest in growth to survive.”
Vick’s concerns were related to how TIF money is becoming more regulated by the State.
“How are we to grow if funds are used elsewhere in the state,” he asked.
Vick was also concerned on how to keep the public informed and engaged. He said the City of Manchester utilizes Facebook, the city’s website, local newspaper and radio. They are looking to use text alerts and possibly other digital means of communication.
“The Iowa League of Cities serves as a resource and advocate for every city in Iowa, “said Daniel Stalder of Iowa League of Cities. “We are thrilled that the Cities of Independence and Manchester are meeting with their legislators to collaborate and share ideas on how to keep Iowa’s communities healthy and resilient. One of the areas that city officials consistently share with legislators is the desire to have good policy come out of the statehouse. We hope this dialogue and communication continue through the 2022 session and beyond.”