INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission discussed amending the Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS), aka Wind Turbines, Ordinance this summer in preparation of a proposal from Next Era Energy Resources regarding 67 to 70 potential wind turbines coming to southern Buchanan County in fall of 2023.
Among the issues discussed were upgrading the Wind Turbine Ordinance to match the Solar Ordinance in regard to CSR (Corn Suitability Rating) ratings. The Iowa Corn Suitability Rating (CSR) system was developed by Iowa State University in the early 1970s as a way to measure potential soil productivity based on soil profile, slope characteristics and weather conditions. It is an index ranging from 0 to 100 with CSR values of 100 being the most productive.
The current ordinance states, “The purpose of this regulation is to promote the safe, effective, and efficient use of wind energy conversion systems to reduce the on-site consumption of utility-supplied electricity. In addition, this ordinance provides a permitting process for wind energy systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the requirements and standards established or referenced herein. The provisions of this ordinance shall not guarantee wind rights or establish access to the wind.”
The ordinance covers permitting procedures (including application, rezoning, and construction), placement, public hearings, and now definitive CSR language.
The amendment states, “Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that possess 55 CSR or lower to be considered for rezoning, land use change, and also acquire a special exception permit.
“Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that are zoned ‘M’ Manufacturing District upon approval of a Special exception by the Board of Adjustment after recommendation of the County Planning and Zoning Commission and a Resolution from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.”
The Commission followed guidelines set forth in the Buchanan County Comprehensive Land Use Plan adopted in 2006. The plan objectives state:
A. Preserve productive agricultural land and the family farm as the prime economic and social resources of Buchanan County by preventing land from being taken out of production by indiscriminate or excessive changes in land use.
B. To recognize agricultural land of highly productive soils as the principal natural resource of the county.
C. To discourage development upon agricultural land of highly productive soils.
D. To base land use decisions concerning agricultural land on the Soil Survey of Buchanan County, compatibility of surrounding land uses, and serving the present and future needs of the people of Buchanan County.
E. To promote the development of shelter belts, windbreaks, soil erosion stabilization methods, wildlife habitat areas, and preservation of natural lands by encouraging the coordination and cooperation between Buchanan County and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other governmental agencies; and by encouraging individual stewardship of the lands and soils.
In addition, the Plan states, in part:
It shall be the policy of Buchanan County:
- To preserve agricultural lands of highly productive soils. It shall be known that Buchanan County, rich in fertile productive soils, desires to maintain this nonrenewable resource for future generations to employ in the production of food and fiber.
- To recognize that agriculture, including row cropping, animal husbandry, and value-added agriculture endeavors, is an integral part of Buchanan County’s economy, and that any impact on agriculture is likely to affect the entire County.
- To require that all levels of government and their agencies consider the impact which their programs and projects may have on agricultural activities, and seek to minimize any impacts which threaten the viability of agricultural activity and the family farm.
- To recognize factors necessary to protect productive agricultural land by minimizing interference with normal farm practices which may occur, for example, when non-agricultural land uses are in close proximity to agricultural operations.
- That zoning amendments of prime agricultural lands to non-farm districts of uses shall not be approved unless there is an overriding public need to convert such lands, based on adequate supporting data, and evidence that development areas cannot accommodate such use.
The Buchanan County Supervisors passed the second of three readings at their Tuesday, Sept 6 meeting. The third and final public hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in the Supervisor’s Chambers.