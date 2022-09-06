Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission discussed amending the Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS), aka Wind Turbines, Ordinance this summer in preparation of a proposal from Next Era Energy Resources regarding 67 to 70 potential wind turbines coming to southern Buchanan County in fall of 2023.

Among the issues discussed were upgrading the Wind Turbine Ordinance to match the Solar Ordinance in regard to CSR (Corn Suitability Rating) ratings. The Iowa Corn Suitability Rating (CSR) system was developed by Iowa State University in the early 1970s as a way to measure potential soil productivity based on soil profile, slope characteristics and weather conditions. It is an index ranging from 0 to 100 with CSR values of 100 being the most productive.

