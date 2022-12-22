BUCHANAN COUNTY – After serving six years on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County Council Shelley Schafer was presented a Certificate of Appreciation at a December meeting.
Every county in Iowa has an Extension Council. Members are elected to serve four-year terms. The council oversees the planning, preparation, marketing, and delivery of ISU Extension and Outreach educational programming in the county. Councils provide, through a unique partnership with Iowa State University and other federal and state organizations, researched-based, unbiased information, and education to help county citizens make decisions.
Their responsibilities include providing mentoring and leadership for county paid staff and having the responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
“I really enjoyed my time on the Extension Council while not only getting to know my fellow council members but also learning so much about how ISU Extension and Outreach can support the residents of Buchanan County,” said Schafer. “Some of my committee responsibilities over the six years as a council member included Program Committee and Finance Committee as Treasurer and most recently as Vice Chair. Each opportunity provided a unique learning experience that I greatly appreciate.
“I would like to especially thank all of the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach staff that I had the opportunity to work with over the years,” she said. “The collective knowledge about the needs of the residents of Buchanan County and their willingness to meet those needs through programming and certification opportunities was truly exciting to be a part of!”