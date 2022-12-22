Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ryan Kress, Council Chair, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Shelley Schafer.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – After serving six years on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County Council Shelley Schafer was presented a Certificate of Appreciation at a December meeting.

Every county in Iowa has an Extension Council. Members are elected to serve four-year terms. The council oversees the planning, preparation, marketing, and delivery of ISU Extension and Outreach educational programming in the county. Councils provide, through a unique partnership with Iowa State University and other federal and state organizations, researched-based, unbiased information, and education to help county citizens make decisions.

