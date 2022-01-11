INDEPENDENCE – Policies to cover COVID19 are being discussed at all levels of government, including the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
At the January 10 meeting the Supervisors received an update from Karen Stephenson, Deputy Auditor for Human Resources. Stephenson advised the Board of the original federal mandate and the recent announcement of opposition by the Iowa Department of Labor and Iowa OSHA office. Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart also provided data and her observations. The policy currently under consideration mirrors one developed by Clayton County.
Due to the undetermined status of vaccination mandates at the federal and state level the Supervisors took no formal action.
In other Supervisor business:
- Announced intentions to set the date of a public hearing to discuss a levy to support EMS services.
- Additional Board/Commission appointments were approved, including: Pete Gaumer – Board of Adjustment – 5-year term; Pete Gaumer – Airport Board of Adjustment – 4-year term; Julie Osborne – Roadside Advisory Board – Farm Bureau Rep; Jeanette Beyer – Roadside Advisory; Donna Hosch – Veterans Commission, 3-year term; Nate Clayberg – Airport-Zoning Commission- 4-year term; Tim Recker – Compensation Commission – Owner/Operator Agricultural Property.
- Law Enforcement Contracts for fiscal year 2023 were approved. The contracts are to provide service to county communities without law enforcement departments.
- Approved the gravel road rock bid of total $615,067.20 for FY2023 from Bruening Rock Products.
- Met with Julie Davison, Community Services Director, on regional Mental Healthcare fund balances and projects. No action was taken at this time.
- Set Monday, Feb. 7 at 9:10 am for a public hearing to discuss vacating a portion of Nelson Avenue north of Highway 20.
They adjourned at 10:46 a.m.