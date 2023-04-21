INDEPENDENCE – At the April 17 meeting of the Buchanan County Supervisors two public meetings were scheduled regarding wind turbines.
The first will be a work session to be held on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center to specifically discuss the NextEra Energy Jubilee Wind Project. As this is a work session the Supervisors will not be taking any official action.
The second will be a public hearing during a regular Supervisor meeting for a first reading of a proposed Wind Turbine Zoning Amendment from the from the County Planning and Zoning Commission stating, “Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that possess 55 CSR or lower to be considered for rezoning, land use change, and also acquire a special exception permit.
“Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that are zoned “M” Manufacturing District upon approval of a Special exception by the Board of Adjustment after recommendation of the County Planning and Zoning Commission and a Resolution from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.”
The public hearing will be Monday, May 1 at 9:30 a.m. and is currently scheduled to be held in the Supervisors Chambers in the Buchanan County Court House. Interested parties that are unable to attend the hearing may submit written concerns prior to the hearing to the Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 317, Independence, Iowa 50644.