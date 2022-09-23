INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse parking lot will be under construction in the upcoming weeks. During that time customers can enter the courthouse through the west door of the courthouse. Extra parking is available in Dunlap Motor’s gravel lot south of the courthouse.
Any customers needing handicap accessibility may park in the northwest parking lot. Once you reach the entrance you will need to call the department you are wishing to go to, an employee will come down and let you in the building. There will be a phone number listing posted.