The following information has been published by Buchanan County Public Health on their website page under www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov and on Facebook under “Buchanan County Public Health, Iowa.”
Isolation and Quarantine Periods for General Population
On 12/27/2021 the CDC updated and shortened recommendation for Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population – read the full press release at https://www.cdc.gov under CDC Newsroom Releases. A Frequently Asked Questions document regarding CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population is available for download at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/Public_Health under the COVID19 tab as is a PDF of Guidelines.
Test Iowa: At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
- Test kits are for those who have been exposed to a positive case and/or experiencing symptoms.
- Buchanan County Public Health is a pickup site for at-home COVID-19 tests. (Office hours: Mon-Thurs 7:30 to 3:30; Fri 7:30 to 3) Please call 319-332-0860 prior to entry to building at 1413 First Street West, Independence.
- Test kits can also be requested by going online at: www.testiowa.gov
- If you do not have computer or smartphone access you can call the State Hygienic Lab Call Center : 833-286-8378 and they can ship directly to your home.
Vaccine Locations
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to individuals 5 years of age and older. While the Pfizer COVID-19 is currently being administered to individuals over the age of 5-17, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is currently being administered to individuals over the age of 18. Buchanan County Health Center and its clinics, along with our health care partners in Buchanan County and Fayette County are excited to offer this vaccine to those who qualify in hopes to achieve heard immunity against COVID-19 in our communities. But, we cannot achieve this goal without your help. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and available to you and your family members locally. Vaccine is free to anyone who is eligible to receive it. Your insurance may be billed for an administrative fee, but you should not be denied the vaccine if you do not have insurance.
Buchanan County locations with COVID-19 Vaccine:
(Call ahead for availability)
Primary Care Offices
Medical Associates of BCHC – 319-334-2541
BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup – 319-827-2242
MercyOne Independence Family Medicine – 319-332-1540
MercyOne Jesup Family Medicine – 319-827-3000
MercyOne Fairbank Family Medicine – 319-635-2110
Regional Family Health – Winthrop – 319-935-3343
Buchanan County Pharmacies
Independence Wal-Mart Pharmacy – 319-334-7131
Independence Hartig Drug – 319-334-7155
Fayette County sites are listed at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/Public_Health.