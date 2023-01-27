JESUP – CoWork591 is approaching their 2-year Anniversary on February 1st.
“We plan on having an Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, February 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. with drinks and appetizers,” said Kelly Seehase, Director of Operations.
Seehase has been the Director CoWork591 from the beginning.
“I had previously done customer service for Heartland Technology who owns CoWork591,” she said.
CoWork591, located at 591 Young Street, was formed as a partnership between Farmers State Bank and Heartland Technology to support the Jesup community through a multi-purpose facility, with co-working offices and off-site space for Jesup Community School District CAPS students and business professionals.
CoWork591 describes a Co-Working Space as a combination of private and open-area shared office space available to those who drop in or want to rent by the hour, day, or month. These spaces are ideal for local professionals working from home, for those needing an office space to meet clients or customers, or to collaborate with other local professionals in a networking setting. Various education and professional-based programming also will be available in the public space for community members and business professionals alike.
“You don’t have to be a member to use the space,” said Seehase. “We offer day passes, meeting space rental, and events that require no membership. Our space is a great place to get away from the distractions at home or the office and to expand your personal and professional network.”
Some of the popular events from the past two years include vendor fairs, charcuterie classes, local speakers including one on suicide and another on Jesup native Jen Loeb who submitted the seven tallest peaks in the world.
“The best thing about CoWork are the connections that are made here daily, said Seehase. “So many of our members have made meaningful personal and professional relationships here, including myself.”
When CoWork591 started in February of 2020, there about 10 members. It has now grown to 44.
Tom Phillips is a Monthly Member since the spring of 2022. He is an EH&S Director with Collins Aerospace.
“My home site is Cedar Rapids, but I mostly work remotely when I’m not traveling,” he said.
Phillips is a member for two primary reasons.
“I can simply get out of the house,” he said. “Never leaving the house during the day can cause me to go stir-crazy, especially during the winter months. It’s important for remote workers to establish a routine.”
Phillips also appreciates the outstanding staff at CoWork 591 and being able to collaborate/interact with professionals from other industries.”
Phillips enjoys the general use of the main collaborative space, huddle room, coffee/snacks, and free printing.
“When you compare to other collaborate facilities in Iowa (e.g., Gravitate Coworking), CoWork591 offers an extremely attractive price point for both monthly members and drop-ins,” he said.
Kim Hoffmann is a Business Member. She works for Innovative Wealth Management in Jesup as an office manager.
“We have been a member of Co-Work since the very beginning,” said Hoffmann. “Our team uses the building for many different things but my favorite feature is being able to use one of the huddle rooms. Even though our office is right down the street, I am able to block off a day once a month to work on the ‘back office’ items. This helps to escape the phone calls, drop-ins and everyday distractions and focus on my to-do list.”
Hoffmann suggests utilizing the ‘first time free’ opportunity.
“Try to see if it is a fit for you,” she said. “It is great to be able to work out in the open and still get the “co-workers” feel or jump into the huddle room for a quiet space if needed.”
Meghann Junge has been at CoWork591 since the beginning as a Monthly Member.
“I work at John Deere as a Supply Base Manager,” she said “In 2020 when the world shut down, I needed a place to go to be productive and work. My husband and I along with our four kids were home during Covid so CoWork591 allowed me to leave the house and work in a professional environment.”
Junge appreciates the “super-fast and reliable internet, office things like free printing and monitors, free snacks drinks and coffee, networking events, office small talk that you don’t get working remote, and conference rooms to host meetings.”
She says CoWork591 is great for someone looking for a change of pace.
“Being around people has helped me mentally,” she said. “The network and friends I have gained from coming to CoWork has been awesome. Even if you come a few days a month, try it out. You never know who might be able to help you or help make a connection for you. Plus, nothing beats the speed of the internet and the small town vibe CoWork591 provides.”
CoWork591 offers day passes for just $5 a day which gives access to the space from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Monthly memberships give access to the space 24//7 with a special rate for college students and night and weekends users. There are also four different meeting rooms to rent out by the day or by the hour,.
“My advice for anyone that can work from a remote location is to just give coworking a try,” said Seehase. “It is a great place to put yourself in a new situation that could give you the motivation and connections you have been missing. You would be amazed at how much you can get done by just getting away one day a week. A lot of people think they cannot come here because they are on calls all day, but we have many members that are on calls with headphones for a good part of their day.”
For more information visit www.cowork591.com or contact Seehase at kelly@cowork591.com or call 319-827-1591 or stop in during normal business hours.