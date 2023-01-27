Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CoWork591

JESUP – CoWork591 is approaching their 2-year Anniversary on February 1st.

“We plan on having an Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, February 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. with drinks and appetizers,” said Kelly Seehase, Director of Operations.

