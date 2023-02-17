JESUP – CoWork591 celebrated their 2-year Anniversary on February 1 with an open house for the members and the public.

CoWork591, located at 591 Young Street, was formed as a partnership between Farmers State Bank and Heartland Technology to support the Jesup community through a multi-purpose facility, with co-working offices and off-site space for Jesup Community School District CAPS students and business professionals.

