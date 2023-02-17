JESUP – CoWork591 celebrated their 2-year Anniversary on February 1 with an open house for the members and the public.
CoWork591, located at 591 Young Street, was formed as a partnership between Farmers State Bank and Heartland Technology to support the Jesup community through a multi-purpose facility, with co-working offices and off-site space for Jesup Community School District CAPS students and business professionals.
CoWork591 describes a Co-Working Space as a combination of private and open-area shared office space available to those who drop in or want to rent by the hour, day, or month. These spaces are ideal for local professionals working from home, for those needing an office space to meet clients or customers, or to collaborate with other local professionals in a networking setting. Various education and professional-based programming also will be available in the public space for community members and business professionals alike.
“You don’t have to be a member to use the space,” said Kelly Seehase is the Director of Operations for CoWork591. “We offer day passes, meeting space rental, and events that require no membership. Our space is a great place to get away from the distractions at home or the office and to expand your personal and professional network. The best thing about CoWork are the connections that are made here daily. So many of our members have made meaningful personal and professional relationships here, including myself.”