INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: This was a 3-point game with just under 2 minutes left in the half, but a run by the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Points to finish off the second quarter made this an 11-point halftime deficit.
A big 3rd quarter by CPU made this a 24 point game going into the 4th quarter and the Mustangs drop a 70-53 game.
The Mustangs have a few injuries early on in the season buy are getting healthy.
“No question, we’ll continue to grow as the year progresses,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Josh Beatty continues to get healthier with the knee and I felt he shot it with confidence last night, which was good to see and will be an asset for us moving forward.”
The Mustangs made 7 three-pointers on the night. CPU made 10.
- Josh Beatty — 3 3FGs 10 Points
- Bernard — 2 3FGs 10 Points
- Kresser — 1 3FGs 10 Points
- Jake Beatty — 1 3FGs 7 Points
Unofficial stats had the Mustangs 12 for 21 from 2FG (57.1%), 7 for 19 from 3FG (36.8%), and 3 for 11 from the Free Throw Line (27.3%).
CPU was 10 for 17 from 3FG (58.8%) and Coach Beatty says that they had too many comfortable looks and they shot it at a really high level from the arc.
“A difference maker on the night in my opinion,” added Coach Beatty, “Our lack of size forces us to aggressively help on the interior then forces tough close outs and CPU capitalized on those throughout the night.”
53 points in the WaMaC is not a bad night especially against a solid CPU defense, but Coach Beatty adds that they just can’t give up 70 points on their home floor.
Indee has 3 games this week, so the boys have the opportunity to bounce back and get after it again on Friday and Saturday.
“Was really proud of how our guys stayed composed with foul trouble, a couple sprained ankles, but our guys kept competing,” said coach Beatty, “A really good sign of their progress maturity wise.”
Both of our Foreign Exchange Students scored their first career Varsity points on Tuesday night. #25 Noah Timm made a layup late in the 4th Qtr. and #21 Paul Bilboa converted two Free Throws as well.
Coach Beatty added that sophomore Brady Kurt and senior Keelan Hoover had some quality reserve minutes during some stretches last night and as they get more comfortable in the system Coach Beatty feels they will be two quality assets for the Mustangs as the season progresses.
The Mustangs are now 3-2 on the season and played host to the West Delaware Hawks (5-1) on Friday night. On Saturday the Mustangs will travel to Upper Iowa University for the Winter Classic. Independence will take on Wapsie Valley at 3pm. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.