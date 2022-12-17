Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: This was a 3-point game with just under 2 minutes left in the half, but a run by the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Points to finish off the second quarter made this an 11-point halftime deficit.

A big 3rd quarter by CPU made this a 24 point game going into the 4th quarter and the Mustangs drop a 70-53 game.

Tags

Trending Food Videos