Week fourteen of the 2022 legislative session featured several hours on the Senate floor celebrating the service of the many retiring senators in the Iowa Senate. In total eleven senators are retiring. Redistricting led to a higher number than most years. Retiring members were thanked for their service, and members from both parties shared stories about their service together. It was touching tribute for all members of the Iowa Senate. My appreciation for all public servants continues to grow.
Last week SF 577 was sent to the Governor. This bill allows the parent of a child which had an unviable birth to receive a certificate commemorating the child issued for nonviable births occurring on or after January 1, 2000. This bill honors all lives as a gift.
More work remains in what is a successful session before we adjourn. One of those issues is addressing the workforce shortage affecting nearly every industry in Iowa. The governor introduced a key workforce bill early in session addressing a number of updates to Iowa’s unemployment program. I’ve spoken about this issue before and need to repeat one feature of the bill was a one-week waiting period before benefits are awarded. This waiting period helps combat fraud, is consistent with policies used by labor unions during strikes, and is the law in 40 other states. Last summer, media reports noted an estimated $87 billion in fraud occurred across the country in 2021 in the enhanced unemployment programs initiated during the pandemic. A one-week waiting period is a reasonable step to help combat that amount of fraud. The Senate passed the waiting period and other reforms to the program. The Iowa House is still taking this bill into consideration.
State budget negotiations are a feature of the closing days of session. The Iowa House has passed all FY 2023 budgets bills and the spending in those bills is over $72 million more than the target set by the Senate and Governor Reynolds. Remaining fiscally responsible is important to Senate Republicans as previously approved tax cuts begin to be implemented. Reliable and sustainable funding increases to areas like law enforcement, mental health, and education are priority concerns for me and to ensure this the Senate remains focused on a more conservative budget.
This week, the Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 2006, a proposal for a constitutional amendment requiring a super majority to implement new taxes or increase the income tax rate for Iowans. This could be one of the most important statements made by Senate Republicans and protect the legislation we have passed, which will have generational impacts.
SJR 2006 requires a super majority of any bill raising income tax rates on Iowans. With this high requirement it will likely require bipartisan support and show a compelling need for such an increase. For years, I have been tackling tax relief at the Capitol, passing a series of measures to make Iowa more competitive and bring down high rates for Iowans.
Senator Dan Dawson from Council Bluffs stated it perfectly that it should be more difficult to raise taxes than it is to cut taxes. Every day families must budget responsibly, and the government should not act any differently.
Constitutional amendments are required to pass two consecutive general assemblies. If passed by the House this year, this bill would need to pass with the same language again in the next general assembly in order to go to the people of Iowa for a vote.
As the end of session is nearing, I encourage you to reach out to me on issues and bills of interest. To share your thoughts with me, please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.