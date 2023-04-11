Floor debate dominated most of our time during the thirteenth week of the legislative session.
The House passed Senate File 496, which contains many education proposals. The House amended the legislation, sending it back to the Senate for their consideration. This bill contains a lot of matters, some of which were previously passed by the House in individual bills including:
Ensures all books in schools are “age appropriate.” The bill explicitly states that age appropriate books do not include books that contain graphic images or descriptions of a sex act. No books are banned under this legislation or any other legislation passed this year.
Prohibits curriculum on gender identity or sexual orientation in K-6th grade.
Changes the makeup of the Board of Educational Examiners to 5 parents, 5 licensed practitioners and 1 school board member, ensuring parents are represented.
Creates new pathways to license teachers to address the teacher shortage.
Both the House and Senate want to ensure that schools can’t keep secrets from parents about their child’s gender identity. However, the House amended the bill to state that if a student requests an accommodation at school for a gender identity that is different than their sex at birth, the teacher must report that information to the administration and the administration must tell the parents. We believe our language is a simpler approach with no room for discretion, or bias. The trigger for when the parents must be informed is clear. It also removes the teacher from the situation so they can stick to what they signed up to do – teach.
This week, the House heard from Iowans in a public hearing on Senate File 494. This bill aims to ensure that the Iowans receiving government assistance for food and healthcare are those who truly need it. We want to make sure that programs like SNAP and Medicaid are there to support the people and families that need it. And, that those who can, reenter the workforce and grow in their careers. For that to be the case, we need to make sure those receiving benefits truly qualify.
A lot has changed throughout the legislative process on this bill and is likely still not in its final form. It was great to get feedback from Iowans on both sides of the issue this week so we can ensure this bill is effective in what we’re setting out to accomplish, without needless, unintended consequences.
Property Tax Assessment brought the most emails and calls this week, and I appreciate the input form Iowans. Iowa law requires that all residential property be reassessed every two years in the odd numbered year by the County Assessor.
When talking about assessing a home—what is really being talking about is the determination of market value. The law in Iowa is that assessed value is market value. The assessor finds the market value by analyzing recent sales, but also looks at the replacement cost (the amount it would cost to rebuild the property) less depreciation. Assessed value should be as close to market value as possible.
One thing people often wonder is how an assessor knows that a homeowner finished a basement or added a bathroom without ever coming into a home. Assessors actually find out most of this information by looking at building permits that are filed with the city or the county. Another issue people have is when they find mistakes in their assessments — like a basement that claims to be finished when it is not. When homeowners find inaccuracies with their assessment, they should contact the assessor’s office. The assessor will review it and determine if changes need to be made. An appraiser from the assessor’s office may need to walk through the property to obtain accurate data.
After considering all relevant information, assessments are sent out to homeowners by April 1 of the assessment year. A homeowner will not actually pay the taxes on these assessments until September of the following year and if the homeowner disagrees with the assessment, they must file with the local Board of Review. Here is the form needed: Board of Review Petition. Additionally—this website will describe the process: https://paab.iowa.gov/appealing-your-assessment. Completed protest forms can be received in the local assessor’s office starting April 2nd up to and including April 30th.
As we get closer to finishing up the 2023 session of the 90th Iowa General Assembly, look for more budget and property tax discussions.
