During week seven of the 2023 session, a lot of my time was spent in committee and subcommittee meetings. This letter is coming out a few days later than I wanted, but I was unable to get to it in a timely manner. I’m writing this during the first funnel week of the session and hope to get another letter out at the end of the week.
In her Condition of the State address, the Governor outlined a proposal to realign the structure of state government in order to improve the organization and function of state agencies. This week, members of the subcommittee for House Study Bill 126, including myself, have been holding public meetings to discuss the changes proposed in the legislation and to hear from stakeholders.
HSB 126 is over 1,500 pages long and identifies similar operations and services that are spread out currently across 37 agencies. It aligns these services into 16 streamlined agencies. The new structure will better serve Iowans and ensure that government is working efficiently. Also, taxpayers will have a straightforward process for interacting with the state government without unnecessarily going through several agencies.
Some of the changes include:
Department of Health & Human Services
The Department of Health and Human Services will absorb several agencies and programs that serve related services. These include Early Childhood Iowa, Volunteer Iowa, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Department on Aging, and the Department of Human Rights.
Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licenses
The Department of Inspections and Appeals will be renamed the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL). Currently, the Department protects the health and safety of Iowans through regulatory and licensing functions. The licensing and management of 136 professional licenses is currently overseen by 11 state agencies. Under DIAL the majority of those licenses will consolidate under the Licensing Division in DIAL.
Additionally, the Division of Labor and the Division of Workers Compensation will operate as divisions within DIAL. Administrative Law Judges will also move under DIAL to provide a centralized location for hearing administrative appeals.
Department of Administrative Services
The Department of Administrative Services is responsible for the management and maintenance of buildings and properties owned by the state of Iowa. The Historical Division and the State Library will be moved to DAS to streamline the maintenance and upkeep of these properties.
The State Government Committee will continue to review the legislation and speak to stakeholders to ensure that realignment will improve the responsiveness and effectiveness of the Government without sacrificing services and accountability. The ultimate goal of this, and many things I have worked on over the last 6 years, is to get government working for us rather than us working for the government.
The House Education committee passed HSB 119 which is a collaboration between legislators, the Governor’s office, and superintendents and administrators asking what could be done to help schools and allow more flexibility.
The bill answers a lot of what many education administrators have been asking for to help them do their job efficiently and effectively. As an example, the bill removes the requirement that schools must submit a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP). Districts are still tracking and reporting what is in that plan. The bill simply eliminates the need to re-input the same data and submit it again. This helps free up administrative time and resources to be better spent with staff and students. There are many parts to the bill other than this, but the fact is we are working towards a better use of our administrators’ time which will bring about better utilization of resources to benefit the education of our students.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov or come to one of the public forums.
Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m Farm Bureau Town Hall at the Arlington Event Center
For 2023, I will serve as the vice chair of the Education Committee. I will also serve on the following committees: Labor and Workforce, State Government, Ways and Means.
Mailing Address: Craig Johnson, 1007 E Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-1001