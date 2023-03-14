After the legislative funnel deadline last week, week nine saw more debate on the House floor.
We debated a number of issues, including the passage of House File 327 dealing with Chapter 12 Education reforms. Other bills I managed this week include the introduction of a new bill HF544 dealing with tax exemptions and HSB124 addressing Land Redevelopment Trusts.
The filing of HF 544 was in cooperation with Hotel and Motel owners. This bill would exempt the price of lodging supplies sold to a lodging provider from state sales and use tax. The supplies are only exempt if they are consumed or used by the customer of the lodging provider. Since this bill involves taxes, it was assigned to the Ways and Means committee which makes it exempt from the funnel deadline. I will chair a subcommittee meeting which will begin to investigate the worthiness and readiness of the language to accomplish the intent of the legislation. Discussion will include subjects as broad as effectiveness and worthiness of tax exemptions along with discussion on the who, what, why, how, and when the legislation could be adopted for the right reasons. Other considerations for a bill at this stage would also include how narrow focused should the language be or possibly if we can expand the exemptions if current codes allow and the state budget can stand a decrease in revenue. A decrease in what is taxed also decreases revenue to the state but will put more money back into the hands of the producers of our state and local revenue. There is a lot to consider with new legislation of this type.
In Ways and Means committee this week, I brought forward HSB 124 relating to the creation of Land Redevelopment Trusts. These trusts are a method to return dilapidated, abandoned, blighted and tax-delinquent properties to economically productive status. This bill unanimously passed through committee and now moves to the House calendar for debate. It is a bill that has a long history that goes back to before I was elected in 2016. It is bipartisan legislation which is the work of Representative Dave Jacoby and Senator Mark Lofgren. I’m excited to be part of this process and looking forward to helping in the passage of this legislation.
On Thursday, the Iowa House debated HF327 (substituted with Senate File SF391 prior to final passage). This bill relates to a collaborative effort between legislators, the Governor’s office, and superintendents and administrators who have been asking what could be done to help schools and allow more flexibility. The work that went into this legislation between the Governor’s staff and public school administrators took place last year. The changes to Chapter 12 represent the requests of the public school administrators.
The bill answers a lot of what many education administrators have been asking for to help them do their job efficiently and effectively. The bill:
- Removes the requirement that schools must submit a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP). Districts are still tracking and reporting what is in that plan. The bill simply eliminates the need to re-input the same data and submit it again.
- Allows up to 5 days to be online instruction (snow days). There is an amendment that clarifies that the online instruction exception does not impact current online schools.
- A district can offer sequential courses in the same classroom taught by the same teacher whether it’s an AP course, regular course, or community college course.
- Allows financial literacy to be taught within other courses.
- Strikes AIDS from being listed out in human growth and development.
- Drops world language requirement from 4 to 3. Drops fine arts requirement from 3 to 2. (World languages is changed to 3 in the amendment)
- Allows students participating in a school sponsored activity that meets the physical requirements count as their PE requirement. (This change is struck in the amendment)
- Shared Operations moved to 2034. (This is struck in the amendment)
There were amendments throughout floor debate that are noted but for a majority of the requests made by public education their requests were accepted and passed in the legislation. I foresee additional discussion on additional reforms in future legislation.
Iowa High School Voter Registration Day is coming up on Wednesday, March 22. I am joining Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging every high school to participate. Joining the festivities takes only a few voter registration forms and students prepared with their driver’s license, non-operator ID, or last four digits of their social security number. For more information on how to register to vote in Iowa or update your voter registration visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov/RegistertoVote.
Schools’ participation on the 22nd can help them qualify for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award before the deadline of March 31st. Schools who register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote will receive a trophy, and those who achieve at least 50% will receive statewide recognition. For more information visit sos.iowa.gov/CarrieChapmanCattAward.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov or come to one of the public forums. We appreciate thoughtful conversation.
- Saturday, March 18: 9:30 a.m. Farm Bureau Town Hall, Arlington Event Center