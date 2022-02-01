This week Senate Republicans released our proposal to reform, modernize, and make a fare personal income tax environment for all Iowa citizens. It also included reforms for corporations.
First, a short history on income taxes.
The idea of income tax first came about in 1861 as a temporary way to pay for the costs of the Civil War which was ironic since taxes were one of the original causes of the Civil War. The 16th Amendment, which established Congress’s right to impose a federal income tax, was passed by the US Congress on July 2, 1909, and ratified February 3, 1913. For more information on federal income tax history visit: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/tax/10/history-taxes.asp
Iowa first collected personal income tax in 1934. It included five income tax brackets which ranged from 1 – 5 percent. If you would like a deeper look at Iowa’s income tax history, go to: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowa-tax-rate-history
Tax reform, tax modernization, fair tax, flat tax... no matter how you label this proposal, Iowa wins. This plan meets and/or exceeds many of my expectations. It reduces financial burdens on Iowans and still funds government needs. Last year, I received a lot of feedback for my use of the word “burden” in describing taxes. Taxes are often times viewed as a badge of honor as it means you made money and could afford to help sustain government and support the services we appreciate. For those still wishing to pay more taxes, the opportunity exists on your tax return by marking a box and indicating how much additional tax you wish to pay.
Citizens go to work to pay bills, purchase needed items, and fund our government and the services received through many forms of taxes. If all goes well and we have some left over, we can donate to worthy causes and save for retirement. The last item is a favorite of mine as my first paycheck in 1977 was funding the idea of saving for the future or maybe buying a cool car.
However, the tax on our personal income is just the start. I worked for my dad in his paint contracting business. The number of times taxes were paid just to produce a fresh paint job included: my income tax, the business portion of tax, sales tax on the materials purchased to do the job, sales tax on the equipment purchased, taxes on the work truck, taxes on the gas to get to the job, and if that wasn’t enough the final bill to the customer included sales tax they had to pay to have the job done. Yes, there are allowable deductions on some of those items but it still amounted to a lot of taxes.
My goal with this example was to identify how many times we are taxed and in so many different ways. Elimination, or at least reduction, of income tax should be part of the discussion, as the money belongs to the individual to begin with, to use as they need. It’s a huge hill to climb for Iowa but it sounds like challenge I’d like to take on.
To share your ideas with me you can email me at craig.johnson@legis.iow.gov, call me at 319-334-2413 or attend an upcoming forum.
