Week three of the 2023 90th Iowa General Assembly had both Chambers debating The Students First Act on the same day and at the same time. This is not common but did indicate decisiveness from both the House and the Senate and the final votes in both chambers confirmed the Students First Act would pass. With its passage, the bill was signed into law the next day by Governor Reynolds. It is a win for education. As a point of reference, 11 states have Education Savings accounts already in place: Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. In addition to the already established states Oklahoma and Utah have legislative agendas to bring up school choice.

You can find this at www.edchoice.org as well as https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/school-choice-in-2023-10-states-to-watch

