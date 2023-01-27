Week three of the 2023 90th Iowa General Assembly had both Chambers debating The Students First Act on the same day and at the same time. This is not common but did indicate decisiveness from both the House and the Senate and the final votes in both chambers confirmed the Students First Act would pass. With its passage, the bill was signed into law the next day by Governor Reynolds. It is a win for education. As a point of reference, 11 states have Education Savings accounts already in place: Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. In addition to the already established states Oklahoma and Utah have legislative agendas to bring up school choice.
The Governor and a majority of Republicans in both the House and Senate had substantial interest in school choice. This issue may not have been the deciding factor in every race last fall, but it had one of the greater influences on the outcomes of many races.
The bill is student centered and prioritizes the freedom of families to choose the best education for their children. Students have individual needs, strengths and weaknesses. Parents, regardless of race, income, or zip code, should have the ability to find the best environment for the academic and social success of their own child.
Regardless of what side you find yourself in regards to the debate over school choice, it is important to know the facts.
First, Iowans frequently hear that nonpublic schools can deny students admission for any reason including outright discrimination. However, Iowa Code states that “It is unfair or discriminatory practice for any educational institution to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religious, or disability in any program or activity.”
Second, some try to say that teachers don’t have to be licensed in accredited nonpublic schools. That is incorrect. The Administrative Rules require all teachers in BOTH public and accredited nonpublic schools to be licensed. The ESA program does not include nonaccredited schools.
Many have said this bill was being rushed through the legislature. This topic has been worked on for the last six years in the Iowa legislature. We have listened to constituents, parents, administrators, and stakeholders and taken all of their concerns into consideration to come to this final bill.
We can support our public schools, and provide choice to parents. I think this bill accomplishes both.
The Department of Education has created a website for the ESA program. There is a box at the bottom of the page if you would like to be notified of updates to the program, such as when the application form for the 2023-2024 school year has been released. Visit: https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/education-savings-accounts for more information.
This week, I received several emails on House File (HF) 3, of which I am a cosponsor. The intent of HF 3 is to ensure that Iowa’s welfare programs are sustainable and remain available for the Iowans who truly need it. It does this through a variety of means including codifying practices to authenticate the identity of applicants and verify information prior to enrollment.
I’ve heard some concerns about the list of foods available to be purchased using SNAP benefits in the original draft of the bill. The intent is to ensure SNAP benefits aren’t being used for luxury items that are often unhealthy foods. The list of foods was only meant as a starting point and changes are being made in committee. During the subcommittee meeting this week, my colleague, Rep. Jeneary, announced he will be introducing an amendment to this portion of the bill, revising it instead to just prohibit candy and soda from being purchased with taxpayer funds.
SNAP is meant to be the “supplemental nutrition assistance program” and the legislature would like to emphasize the nutrition aspect. To show our commitment, if we receive federal approval on this change, the state will provide a $1 million appropriation to support additional purchases of fruits and vegetables.
