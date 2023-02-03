Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In week four of the 2023 legislative session we continue work on bills, and we brought a number of bills to the floor for debate. In any given year there may be upwards of 2,000 pieces of legislation drafted, with around 200 of those actually making it into law. To put this in perspective, while serving in the Iowa Senate for 6 years, I floor managed 77 bills over 6 years.

About 80 percent of the bills we vote on are non-partisan, that is Republicans and Democrats agree on the legislation. Twelve percent of the bills we vote on can be what is considered a mix of votes in favor of or against legislation. In other words, the subject may be narrow enough to have a Majority party member vote against their own party’s bill while attracting votes from the Minority party. The bills that are truly partisan, that is voting along party lines, happen in the remaining 8 percent of the bills we vote on. The numbers are illustrative and vary from year to year, but my past experience tells me these are pretty consistent over time and reflect agreement more often than not. The adversarial picture often painted in media is in reality a whole lot of cooperation and working together to bring acceptable and commonsense legislation for Iowa.

Tags

Trending Food Videos