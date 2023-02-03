In week four of the 2023 legislative session we continue work on bills, and we brought a number of bills to the floor for debate. In any given year there may be upwards of 2,000 pieces of legislation drafted, with around 200 of those actually making it into law. To put this in perspective, while serving in the Iowa Senate for 6 years, I floor managed 77 bills over 6 years.
About 80 percent of the bills we vote on are non-partisan, that is Republicans and Democrats agree on the legislation. Twelve percent of the bills we vote on can be what is considered a mix of votes in favor of or against legislation. In other words, the subject may be narrow enough to have a Majority party member vote against their own party’s bill while attracting votes from the Minority party. The bills that are truly partisan, that is voting along party lines, happen in the remaining 8 percent of the bills we vote on. The numbers are illustrative and vary from year to year, but my past experience tells me these are pretty consistent over time and reflect agreement more often than not. The adversarial picture often painted in media is in reality a whole lot of cooperation and working together to bring acceptable and commonsense legislation for Iowa.
FFA members from across the state came to the Capitol to advocate for priorities and to meet their legislators. I had the opportunity to meet with students from East Buchanan and Independence. The excitement and pure honesty of our youth is refreshing and brings a lot of energy to the Capitol. We have the opportunity to meet our future leaders and for me it brings a great deal of optimism. High five to our youth!
This week, I served as the chair of a subcommittee to consider House Study Bill (HSB) 117. This bill sets Supplemental State Aid (SSA) at $106 Million (3%) in additional public education funding for FY24 for both the Regular Program and the Categorical Supplements. It also extends the Property Tax Relief Payment (PTRP) an additional year which has the state pick up any property tax growth in the Additional Levy portion of the school funding formula. Additionally, the State Cost Per Pupil amount on which the school aid formula is based will increase to $7,635 under HSB117 which is an increase of $222 over last years’ funding.
SSA (Education Funding) is required to be voted on by February 7 this year and is a code requirement so that education administrators can begin working on their budgets. My personal position on this part of legislation is for the funding to be affordable, consistent, predictable and timely.
While listening to debate this morning, I had a moment to take in and appreciate the legislative process as well as take in the true beauty of what is our State Capitol building. I’ll leave it there and recommend you come visit your State Capitol.
- 10 a.m. Dubuque County Farm Bureau Coffee at Peosta Office
- 9:30 a.m. Buchanan County Farm Bureau Forum at Wolfey’s in Quasqueton
For 2023, I will serve as the vice chair of the Education Committee. I will also serve on the following committees: Labor and Workforce, State Government, Ways and Means.
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001