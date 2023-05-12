After finishing the 90th General Assembly for the 2023 session we are now back to our regular lives and jobs. It is a change and adjusting back to the civilian world even though there is always something to do for the legislature or constituents.
For a final recap I’ve been thinking about what might be of interest so here we go with items I think you might be interested to learn about.
Human trafficking is a scourge on our society. In the Iowa House we took the problem head on. Rep. Mark Thomson addressed the issue with House File HF630. It’s this simple, under current law human trafficking is a class D felony often pled down to a misdemeanor.
With this legislation, if found guilty of human trafficking, the criminal will be charges with a Class B felony with upwards of 25 years in prison. If the victim is a minor, it becomes a class A felony with upwards of life in prison. The bill also eliminates the possibility of deferred judgments. Things just got really serious in Iowa if convicted of Human Trafficking.
2023 Legislative Session – Top Accomplishments
- Delivered $100 million in property tax relief, including new exemptions for Iowa seniors and veterans.
- Empowered teachers with additional tools to address students’ behavioral issues in the classroom.
- Prohibited gender reassignment surgeries and hormone therapies on Iowa children under the age of 18.
- Increased the efficiency of state government by shrinking state agencies from 37 to 16.
- Prohibited sexually explicit books from school libraries.
- Prohibited curriculum on gender identity and sexual orientation from being taught in K-6th grade.
- Made sure schools can’t keep secrets from parents about their child’s gender identity.
- Eliminated needless regulations preventing Iowa teenagers from being able to work jobs allowing them to learn valuable life lessons, save for their futures, and explore possible career paths.
- Reformed the Board of Educational Examiners to ensure the system is holding bad actors accountable and that parents are represented on the board.
- Reigned in the divisive and misleading DEI bureaucracies at Regent Universities that are misusing taxpayer funds to silence conservative voices and impose ideological conformity on campus.
- Protected access to health care by capping noneconomic damages awards that have been increasing exponentially.
- Expanded access to health care, particularly in rural Iowa, by increasing funding for mental health care and maternal support programs, and creating a midwifery and rural emergency hospital licensures.
- Created new Iowa Workforce Grant and Incentive Program to fund scholarships for Iowa students studying to fill high-need jobs in the state.
A bill I floor managed was House File 327 / House Study Bill 119, which dealt with Chapter 12 Reforms for education and included items administrators, teachers and parents were interested in updating many requirements that needed addressing. The changes were primarily to allow schools to choose what was important to their district and to be able to better manage the resources and student and parent needs. This bill does several things including removes the requirement that schools submit a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) which administrator will still do but not two versions of virtually the same report. One report will be sufficient. The bill also allows a district to offer sequential courses in the same classroom taught by the same teacher whether its AP course, regular courses, or community college courses. This is using the best efficiency options for the district. Many other efficiencies are included while allowing for redundancies to be eliminated. It is anticipated this legislation can be updated again next year with additional items our schools can use to better and more efficiently education our children.
I enjoy serving in the Iowa legislature and looking forward to the 2024 90th General Assembly.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.
For 2023, I served as the vice chair of the Education Committee. I also served on the following committees: Labor and Workforce, State Government, Ways and Means.
Mailing Address: Craig Johnson, 1007 E Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001