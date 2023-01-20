While the second week of the legislative session was shortened in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, we have started holding subcommittee meetings on bills and started our work on the many proposals we have for this year.
By far, the topic receiving the most attention this week was empowering parents in their children’s education.
The Students First Act, HSB 1, has started working its way through the legislative process this week. A public comment period was held on Tuesday night. Emails, phone calls, and public comments are vital to the legislative process and help us improve legislation.
HSB 1 makes changes to the way we count students and results in additional funding being allocated to the public school. Currently, when a student leaves a public school for a private school the state no longer counts that student and the public school receives no funds. Under this new proposal, students who attend private school will still be counted in the public school’s total and $1,205 per student attending private school in the district would be allocated to the public school.
Also new in this year’s proposal is increased flexibility for how school districts can spend their money. Right now, the State earmarks school districts’ budgets for specific programs and some of those dollars go unspent. HSB 1 will allow school districts the flexibility to use unspent funding from Teacher Leadership and Compensation, Professional Development, and Talented and Gifted categorical funds to teacher salaries.
Families must apply for ESA on an annual basis. Students who are eligible for Education Savings Accounts (ESA) will take the state achievement tests. The results will be sent to the Dept of Education who will track student graduation and outcomes. This is oversight by the Department of Education.
House Republicans have a reputation at the Capitol for being very cautious when it comes to the state budget. We do not rush into new government programs or tax cuts without looking well into the future to see if those ideas are viable long term. Iowa’s fiscal situation is very strong. Over the last five completed budget years (FY 18-22), actual tax revenue has exceeded state spending by $3.111 billion. We have done our due diligence and determined that this program can fit within the long-term budget parameters and not impact the ability to fund other state programs like public safety, Medicaid, mental health, and future increases in the school funding formula.
For these reasons, this proposal will not just provide parents with education choice, but it will keep our public schools strong. Financially, our state is in a very strong position and I think providing a quality education deserves our investment.