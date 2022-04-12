We are getting closer to our scheduled end date of April 19. Last week, the Senate passed several bills addressing nuisance bars, permitting electronic insurance notices, and language and literacy development for deaf children.
The final weeks of session are also the time for state budgets for the next fiscal year to be developed, negotiated, and adopted. As chair of the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals budget subcommittee, I am working to put the final changes on one portion of the state budget.
The Senate moved forward a bill that would create more options for maternal support programs in Iowa and promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Passing pro-life legislation and protecting life have been important principles for us at the Capitol, and this legislation provides pregnant women with more options to support them, give them the health care and services they need, and help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a healthy birth for babies and moms.
If enacted, Senate File 2381 would allow the Department of Human Services to create the More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program. This program would provide a number of support services for pregnant women, including nutritional services, housing assistance, adoption education and services, childcare assistance, parenting education and support, health tests and screenings, and counseling. It would also include items that help women after childbirth, like cribs, car seats, diapers, and formula. Additionally, the bill extends postpartum coverage for women under Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months.
Senate File 2381 invests in women and their babies and helps them in the critical moments during the important development time. It ensures women know their options and have all the information and support they need. I am proud to support this bill and happy to see it pass the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 32-16.
On Tuesday, the Senate passed Senate File 2383. This is a bill that would help address Iowa’s workforce needs by eliminating regulations, reducing barriers to licensure, and promoting career opportunities. One of the things this bill does is amend current healthcare loan forgiveness and recruitment programs to cover more professionals. Making this change would give more opportunities to those in rural areas and more opportunities in the medical areas needed in rural Iowa. Another part of the bill provides more exposure to high-paying careers outside of a college degree and makes sure work-based learning is properly structured by Iowa schools.
Additionally, SF 2383 makes changes to support active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses. It fast-tracks professional and occupational licenses for military spouses and veterans, and waives the application and first renewal fees.
This bill is another piece of the puzzle in solving the workforce shortage. It transitions Iowans from unemployment to reemployment by encouraging career success for students, supporting our healthcare professionals, and reducing both financial and regulatory barriers to entering the workforce. This eliminates more barriers for entry to the workforce.
As we wrap up the final days and weeks of the 89th General Assembly, I encourage you to reach out to me on issues and bills of interest. It has been a historic session. I am eager to achieve more victories and continue improving on our liberties and freedoms.