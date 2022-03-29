This week brings us closer to adjournment as many pieces of legislation start to come together for the conclusion of the 89th General Assembly. Bills I floor managed this week included topics from renaming a report to discussion on how our collegiate athletes and their agents can interact.
Some upcoming bills I’m interested in pursuing on the floor include topics like expansion of opportunities for home-based businesses, radon testing in public schools, and finally a bill that concludes the artisanal butchery legislation voted in last year. Religious liberty is also important to me and I hope to see movement on this legislation and a floor vote this year. I am prepared to vote for this fundamental right and have it solidified in Iowa Code.
I’ve saved most of the space this week for one topic – reemployment modernization (currently called unemployment). I’m in support of a name change to reemployment versus unemployment as it sends a more positive message. Credit goes to Governor Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, for this reaffirming title to encourage reemployment for those who are seeking employment. Senate Republicans passed HF 2355 to address the workforce shortage in nearly every sector of the Iowa economy. This bill includes much of the governor’s workforce proposals introduced earlier in the session.
The bill makes several changes to the unemployment system. A number of provisions in the current unemployment law date back to the Depression in the 1930s. Those concepts do not align with the job market today.
Some may read the left-leaning news outlet Pro Publica. They investigated unemployment insurance fraud which ran rampant during the pandemic in which $87 billion in fraudulent payments occurred across the country. To reduce the amount of fraud in the unemployment insurance program, HF 2355 implements a one week waiting period to verify eligibility of the applicant. A one week waiting period exists in most states and also for labor unions when they provide strike pay to their members. For security to the program this policy is a reasonable step to take.
Reduction of the duration of unemployment benefits from six months to four months was also in the legislation. Four months of unemployment benefits is a suitable amount of time to find a new job in our economy. Research indicates more people return to the workforce closer to when benefits end. Iowa has more than 85,000 job openings and 67,000 Iowans on unemployment. Any prolonged unemployment at this point is unwarranted with so many jobs available.
The value and dignity of working will return with this legislation. Living through the farm crisis of the 80s, I remember many displaced workers taking jobs that may not have been as great or well-paying as the jobs held before the Farm Crisis. Back then most people preferred working to earn a living rather than accepting a government payment.
Today, Democrats complain about workforce shortages in Iowa and yet offer no policies to fix the problem. When presented with a common-sense solution like this bill offers, they oppose it, while Senate Republicans continue to provide solutions to address the workforce shortage in Iowa.
Finally, this week I met with members of Bremer and Delaware County Farm Bureau and discussed BioFuel opportunities and deer degradation concerns. Also, visiting the Capitol were Justin and Jeremy Birdnow to discuss concerns held by many Auto Dealers. I always enjoy seeing people from back home at the Capitol.