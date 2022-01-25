In week two, of what we expect to be a 14-week session, we started holding subcommittee meetings.
An important topic this year is transparency and empowering parents in their children’s education. One of the first bills in the Education Committee was SSB 3005. It prohibits school districts from administering an invasive physical examination of a student, or a student health screening that is not required by state or federal law. A parent or guardians’ consent would be required to do so according to this legislation.
Schools providing mental health screenings on students without notifying parents, will no longer be able to do so without proper notification. Parents have told us they need to be involved in this process so they are aware of the concerns schools may have for their child’s mental health. Parents will also be able to provide any other knowledge or experience about the concern. Parents can also work with their primary healthcare provider and find the resources needed to help their child.
On Wednesday, I met with three veterans from Waverly. I heard of returning veterans who are unable to connect with needed resources after a trying time in military service. I also learned of the benefits of newly returning veterans sharing their challenges in returning to civilian life.
Every year, a dedicated group of Iowa veterans come together at the Capitol and celebrate their service and accomplishments with a ceremony in the rotunda. Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs officials, state legislators, and Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg were all program speakers at the ceremony, telling stories of remarkable Iowa veterans and their important service to our nation.
I have consistently voted for reforms to make it easier to do business in the state, expand career opportunities, and implement common-sense reforms. Because of this Iowa is rated as the most fiscally resilient state while facing a pandemic. Iowa is also rated as the fastest state in the country to recover from COVID-19.
A record number of new Iowa businesses were launched last year with over 35,000 new filings. This is further proof Iowans have confidence in the Iowa economy and the stability of the tax and regulatory climate in Iowa, giving them confidence to invest in themselves. These new filings are a decision to start new businesses, find additional income for Iowa families, or a dream to pursue. We have long said Iowa should be the best state to live, work, and raise a family. There is more work to do!
To share your ideas with me please email me (craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov), or attend one of my forums.
Saturday, January 29:
Sumner Public Library at 9 a.m.
Readlyn Community Library at 11 a.m.