We are moving toward our second funnel week of the year which starts March 14. The second funnel week is when all the policy bills to be debated before we adjourn must have been voted out of a subcommittee meeting and committee meeting in the other chamber. That all sounds simple but leads to a rush of meetings and lots of information coming to us at once.
Senate File 2307 is worth highlighting for reasons of reducing government barriers to licensure which gets more people into the work force with less government red tape. This bill will now allow a some licensure applicants to upload a copy of their transcript or diploma rather than requesting an official transcript or diploma be mailed from an institution. Senate Republicans continue to look at the ways to bring efficiency to state government and reduce barriers to licensure. By implementing this recommendation by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), we can improve timely reviews and eliminate a barrier to licensure for some applicants.
I managed House File 2198 through subcommittee. This bill would allow 16- and 17-year olds to provide child care to school age children without additional supervision as an option for a child care provider. This bill came about as a study through the work of Representative Ann Meyer from Fort Dodge. This bill passed in the House committee 19-1 and the floor vote in the House was 55-43. The opposition heard in my Senate subcommittee varied between concerns for the age of the young adults to the supervision and training provided by the daycare or owner of the facility. Trusting our adults is as important as trusting those we hire to do their job. For the positive comments, we heard from people who talked about working as a lifeguard at our pools and young adults working as a C.N.A. at our nursing homes. In many respects we already allow for this age group to work in similar situations. This is an opportunity for our young adults to gain experience and make money while caring for other humans and could be the spark that sets them off to additional education and a rewarding career, or even business ownership. In closing on this topic this bill is just allowing the option for a daycare. This bill defines and contrasts the thought of allowing more options and freedoms for Iowans. Freedom and liberty are sometimes hard to grasp.
In the Senate I will manage House File 2470 which is a follow-up from the task force to last year’s Artisanal Butchery bill. This bill will direct the Education, Workforce Development and the Ag and Land stewardship departments to establish community college training programs, develop a single resource point for Iowa based business to find educational and financial assistance information, and finally, it directs the establishment of a directory in collaboration with Iowa State University extension and outreach to be a consumer tool kit on artisanal butchery.
I’ll close with the passing of SF 2309 regarding dairy production in Iowa. The legislation legalizes the sale of fresh milk for small producers with ten or fewer animals to sell directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is like laws in adjacent states governing the sale of fresh milk. These small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers. Fresh milk, and cheeses made from it, are growing in popularity and this legislation provides an opportunity for small producers to capitalize on that popularity safely.
To share your ideas with me please email me at Craig.Johnson@legis.iowa.gov or call my cell at 319.334.2413 or attend my forum on Saturday, March 19 at the Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.
For 2022, I will serve on the following committees: Appropriations, Commerce, Education, Human Resources, Judiciary and State Government. I also continue serving as the chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address: Craig Johnson, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001