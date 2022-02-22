The Iowa Legislature successfully completed the first deadline of the session known as ‘funnel week’. This means all Senate bills needed to be out of all committees except for bills in the Appropriations, Ways and Means, and Government Oversight committees, for them to be debated by the full Senate.
Senate Republicans released budget targets for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022. Three areas dominate those expenditures: education, health care and public safety.
Education funding in Iowa takes over half of the state budget. The Senate passed House File 2316 which dedicates $160 million in additional spending for K-12 schools for the next fiscal year. With the passage of this legislation, Iowa will be spending $7,413 per student, not including the local and federal dollars that are also allocated to K-12 education. Finalizing the education budget allows administrators time to prepare their budgets for the coming fiscal year. This year is the sixth consecutive year I have voted to increase education funding. We will deliver what we commit.
This budget bill also provides additional funds to continue our goal of leveling the playing field for students across the state. School districts in Iowa spend varying levels on each student in Iowa depending on the district and transportation costs. The additional funds designated in this bill continue addressing these costs to make sure the money we allocate for K-12 funding can be spent in the classroom. HF 2316 was signed by the governor on Thursday so that schools can finalize their budgets for the upcoming year.
The Senate also released its overall budget target this week. The target includes $71 million for mental health funding and the complete elimination of the property tax levy for mental health.
The total budget plan for next year is slightly more than $8.2 billion. It only spends 90 percent of available revenue and keeps billions in reserves. There is roughly the same amount ($8 billion) we receive from federal sources, and we also have around $3.5 billion in property tax. All that goes to the operational expenses to run Iowa. Total operational costs for Iowa run around $20 Billion to provide services for taxpayers.
One of my continuing priorities remains in keeping spending under control. This also lines up with my desire to ensure the largest income tax cut in Iowa history is sustainable. The Senate tax reduction plan implements a flat 3.6 percent tax rate and will save Iowa taxpayers an average of $1600 when fully implemented. It eliminates taxes on pensions, reforms the corporate tax rate to make it flatter and fairer, and provides retirement relief for Iowa farmers.
To share your ideas with me please email me or attend one of my forums.
Saturday, March 19:
Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.