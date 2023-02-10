During week five of the 2023 session numerous groups from across the state visited the Capitol.
This week we saw students sharing exhibits and discussing STEM priorities.
The Iowa House discussed SF 192 which establishes the state percent of growth for school funding. As I mentioned last week, the Legislature is required to appropriate funding for SSA within the first 30 days of the legislative session so that schools can then work on their budgets.
I was the floor manager of this bill. The floor manager’s job is to present the bill to the chamber and follow the bill’s progress during debate and manage members amendments should they be offered. While only Representatives may speak during debate, we have many people helping us behind the scenes. Each caucus, Republican and Democrat, has a team of subject matter experts to help us find answers to questions. Staff is instrumental in helping us sift through our pages of notes to be able to answer questions quickly during debate. For this reason, I want to acknowledge our staff as they are ever present and bring a wealth of knowledge through years of experience that we rely on so much.
School funding formulas are intricate and are calculated using many specified factors. Schools are funded by a combination of state aid, property taxes, income surtax, SAVE (penny sales tax), federal funds, and can include miscellaneous income on a district by district basis.
Within the state aid, there are several different avenues of funding. The minimum spending limit per pupil for each school district is called the State Cost per Pupil (SCPP). The Governor recommends and the Iowa Legislature establishes a new SCPP for the next fiscal year. The amount of growth is called the State Supplemental Aid (SSA). The rate of growth is called the State percent of growth.
Since the SCPP is the minimum spending limit, the legislature needs to ensure that any increases are sustainable long term. For example, if I promise my daughter I will give her $1,000 per year every year for her education, I need to ensure that my income will support it. If I promise her a 3% increase, that 3% increase carries over every year until her graduation. I will now be giving her $1,030 per year instead of the original $1,000. It is not just a one-time increase.
SF 192 increases the State Cost Per Pupil amount on which the school aid formula is based to $7,635, which is an increase of $222 over last year. This increase amounts to $106.8 million to the Education Budget for 2024. The total Education budget for K — 12 FY24 is currently estimated to be $3.7 billion. The total state budget will be in the area of $8.3 Billion. The Revenue Estimating Conference will issue our final numbers for funds available for FY24 in the near future. That final number will ultimately dictate our entire state budget for Fiscal Year 24.
This marks my seventh consecutive vote to increase School funding (SSA). We have done this by being prudent with tax payer funds, making sure the increases are affordable into the future and providing the amount of funding on time. With the Governor’s signature on SF 192 this week, we have met all of those targets.
Did you know Iowa election officials conduct pre- and post-election audits for every election, to ensure the accuracy of the vote? Every ballot tabulator undergoes a Logic & Accuracy test to ensure it is functioning properly and that each candidate and ballot measure receives the accurate number of votes. These tests take place in view of the public ahead of the election, and both political parties are invited to observe.
Post-election audits take place for a randomly selected precinct in every county following every election. Each vote tabulator in Iowa produces printed results that can be verified with the paper ballots to ensure accuracy. A bipartisan team hand counts the ballots to ensure they match the totals from the voting tabulators.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov or come to one of the public forums.