Week eight is the halfway point of the 2023 session of the 90th Iowa General Assembly and the first legislative deadline. This week, House bills need to be voted out of committees in order for them to be debated by the full House and considered in the Senate. Every year, we are challenged with the depth and breadth of the issues we are tasked with weighing in on. The toughest part is not always placing a vote for any certain issue; it is working through misunderstandings and misrepresentation of the legislation that occurs and drives the discourse we see.
Iowa’s three-member revenue forecasting panel is preparing for the annual spring meeting on March 10 where it will update its predictions for Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024. We are interested to see what the actual number will be as we continue preparing a final budget for the state.
The Education committee passed HSB 206, a bill aimed at empowering teachers to retake control of their classrooms. It’s concerning to hear the student behavioral issues our teachers are asked to deal with. Too often, these teachers are not getting the support they need. And in many ways, they are hindered in their ability to discipline students that are disruptive and protect themselves against violent students. We always appreciate hearing from our teachers on this issue.
HSB 206 is likely not in its final form and we are continuing to work with educators to make it the best bill possible. In its current form, HSB 206:
Allows teachers to make a complaint regarding violence in the classroom directly to the ombudsman’s office and requires the ombudsman to investigate.
Requires school districts to ensure teachers know their rights regarding teacher immunity when coming in physical contact with a violent student.
Requires teachers to notify the parent/guardian within 24 hours if they witness student injury.
Includes teacher whistleblower protections.
Lays out a 3-strike system for student discipline. First offense — meet with school counselor and one day of in-school suspension. Second offense — meet with school counselor and 5 days of in-school suspension. Third offense — student is removed from that class and if in high school, will not receive credit for that class.
This week, the Judiciary Committee passed HSB 214 to prohibit the use of hormone therapy and puberty blockers while also ending irreversible transgender surgeries on children in our state.
The House Government Oversight Committee asked the four major hospital systems in Iowa about their transgender surgeries, procedures and treatments. Two hospitals do not do any surgery or hormone therapy for children. Unity Point provides hormone therapy and puberty blockers, and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics provides hormone therapy, puberty blockers and top surgery to children.
Puberty blockers do have FDA approved uses for children facing puberty at too young of an age. However, doctors are now prescribing puberty blockers off label to allow children’s bodies to stay prepubescent for an undetermined amount of time so they can decide if they want gender altering medicines or surgery. Long term side effects of using puberty blockers can include weight gain, hot flashes, headaches, fertility issues, weaker bones and other growth and development problems.
HSB 214 also bans hormone therapies from being given to children in order to alter their looks and bodies. The risks of prescribing either estrogen for boys or testosterone for girls can include: irreversible infertility, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, risk of stroke, and other life endangering conditions.
Additionally, a small number of mastectomies on minor girls have been performed in Iowa to change the look of their body. While no place in Iowa is currently conducting bottom surgery for children who believe they are transgendered, this type of surgery will also be banned for those under 18. It is important to note this bill does not stop the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgery for children with medical conditions.
These gender transition services are permanent, life-altering decisions with serious risks and side effects including sterilization. Children are too young to understand the full impact of these decisions. In many ways, we limit children and their parents from making choices they are too young to make. A child cannot consume alcohol, smoke cigarettes, get a tattoo or gamble, even with parental consent. This law will help give Iowa children the time to mature and grow into themselves before making such a life-altering decision.
In other news, the annual National Change of Address process to update Iowa’s voter registration records is underway. Notices are mailed to registered voters in Iowa who filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service during the past 12 months. Voters that receive these cards should follow the instructions on the return postcard to verify or correct their voting address, sign, and return it to their county auditor’s office as soon as possible. Postage is prepaid.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov or come to one of the public forums. We appreciate thoughtful conversation.
- Saturday, Feb 18: 9 a.m. Farm Bureau Town Hall, Arlington Event Center