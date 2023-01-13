The 2023 legislative session has officially begun. I am excited to serve my first term in the Iowa House after six years in the Iowa Senate. My wife Susan attended my swearing in ceremony. I appreciate the support of her and our daughter, Hannah, and all of the citizens I have had the pleasure and will have the pleasure to serve.
For this General Assembly, I will be serving as Vice Chair of the Education committee. I am also a member of the Administration and Rules, Labor and Workforce, State Government, and Ways and Means committees. Additionally, I am taking on a new role as an Assistant Majority Leader.
The first week of session involved speeches by legislative leaders, the Chief Justice, the Adjutant General of the National Guard, and the Governor. These speeches are important aspects of the legislative session and give us a good idea about the goals of each caucus and branch of government. This week we also had introductory committee meetings to set the stage for the coming weeks.
This week I had the pleasure of meeting with UNI President Mark Nook and Board of Regents Member Nancy Dunkel. I enjoyed the conversation and as a UNI Alum, always appreciate speaking with President Nook.
I’m looking forward to working in the Iowa House and meeting and working with all of our new members as well as growing the friendships I’ve developed over the past six years.
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001