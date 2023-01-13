Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Craig Johnson

Talking with UNI President Mark Nook and Board of Regents Member Nancy Dunkel.

 Courtesy Photo

The 2023 legislative session has officially begun. I am excited to serve my first term in the Iowa House after six years in the Iowa Senate. My wife Susan attended my swearing in ceremony. I appreciate the support of her and our daughter, Hannah, and all of the citizens I have had the pleasure and will have the pleasure to serve.

For this General Assembly, I will be serving as Vice Chair of the Education committee. I am also a member of the Administration and Rules, Labor and Workforce, State Government, and Ways and Means committees. Additionally, I am taking on a new role as an Assistant Majority Leader.

