While writing this week’s newsletter during another snowstorm, it seems appropriate to share some information on the costs to Iowans for snow removal. I’ve listened to many presentations from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) on the cost of winter storms. The snowstorm around Christmas is a great example. We lived through the storm for what seemed like a few days, but the DOT dealt with the aftermath for nine days.

Iowa DOT staff logged almost 61,000 winter function hours. This includes plowing snow, snow blowing operations, making the salt brine laid down on roads before the storm, and post-storm truck clean-up and maintenance. Eighty-two of the Department’s employees were out working every day from December 21 to December 29. The storm’s total cost for labor came to $2.6 million. An additional $1.6 million dollars was spent on sand, salt, brine and other items used to prepare and clean up the storm. Other expenses put the cost of the Christmas storm to Iowa taxpayers at a little over $5 million dollars. Now let’s think about all the time spent by our individual cities and counties, not to mention paying to have your driveway shoveled. Those costs aren’t included in the above numbers.

