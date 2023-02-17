While writing this week’s newsletter during another snowstorm, it seems appropriate to share some information on the costs to Iowans for snow removal. I’ve listened to many presentations from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) on the cost of winter storms. The snowstorm around Christmas is a great example. We lived through the storm for what seemed like a few days, but the DOT dealt with the aftermath for nine days.
Iowa DOT staff logged almost 61,000 winter function hours. This includes plowing snow, snow blowing operations, making the salt brine laid down on roads before the storm, and post-storm truck clean-up and maintenance. Eighty-two of the Department’s employees were out working every day from December 21 to December 29. The storm’s total cost for labor came to $2.6 million. An additional $1.6 million dollars was spent on sand, salt, brine and other items used to prepare and clean up the storm. Other expenses put the cost of the Christmas storm to Iowa taxpayers at a little over $5 million dollars. Now let’s think about all the time spent by our individual cities and counties, not to mention paying to have your driveway shoveled. Those costs aren’t included in the above numbers.
Iowa DOT’s budget includes funding for winter operations and it’s a best guess on how many winter storms we will have in any given year. Through Valentine’s Day, the Department has, so far, spent a total of $25 million on winter operations.
Which reminds me, my wife and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. There was a huge snow storm that Friday in 2003, and we never made it out of Iowa as planned. It was our first opportunity as a married couple to get used to figuring out what to do next. After 20 years, we continue to roll with the punches. I love my wife dearly!
As part of my committee assignments, I am on the House Ways and Means committee, and we passed House File 67 which phases in an increase in the adoption tax credit. Currently, the adoption tax credit equals the amount of qualified adoption expenses paid or incurred by the taxpayer in connection with the adoption of a child, not to exceed $5,000 per adoption. Adoption costs vary, but adoptive parents can usually expect costs somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000. Those costs include attorney’s fees, home study costs, application fees, and background check and fingerprinting fees.
This bill phases in an increase to the maximum amount of the adoption tax credit as follows:
- for the tax year beginning January 1, 2024, $7,500 per adoption
- for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, $10,000 per adoption
The bill is now ready for consideration by the full House Chamber before being sent to the Governor.
The big topic this week has been Senate File 181 – Property Tax Rollback Calculation Fix. This bill fixes an error made in the interpretations of past property tax bills which resulted in an unintended property tax increase. The House passed a bill to fix the issue so as not to hurt the property taxpayer. Some local governments expressed concern with this bill because they had already started setting their budgets for next fiscal year based on the additional revenue. To address this concern, the original bill was amended to give local governments an extra month to set their budgets. This is not meant to take money away from local governments, because, in reality, this is not money they ever should have received. This is similar to how the state sets its budget each year. The process begins based on revenue projections from December. If the revenue projections change at the March revenue estimating conference, we must adjust our budgets.
This week I met with University of Northern Iowa Student Derek Koppes from Cascade. Derek is finishing his Master’s Degree this Spring. Thanks to Derek and all the other students from the University of Northern Iowa who visited our Iowa Capitol this week.
- Saturday, Feb 18: 9 a.m. Farm Bureau Town Hall, Arlington Event Center