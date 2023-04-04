Week 12 of the 2023 legislative session is the second funnel in which all Senate bills need to be passed out of House committees in order to remain alive for the session.
Late last week, Iowa House Republicans released our budget target for Fiscal Year 2024. Our big budget target is $8.58 billion to pay for all the operational expenses of Iowa state government. This number is roughly $90 million above the Governor’s budget as well as the Senate’s budget. There are two main reasons for this. First, the Iowa House number includes the appropriations we’ve already passed this session that the Governor didn’t consider since her budget number is released prior to session. Second, our number includes an additional $50 million to address a few priorities that are important to Iowans.
Some examples of the additional priorities of the House Republicans are:
More dollars for nursing homes by raising reimbursement rates. This would allow Iowa’s nursing homes caring for residents on Medicaid to be reimbursed at a higher rate.
Funding increase for the Department of Corrections to help with the retaining and recruitment of corrections officers. These are very tough jobs and we know the department is having a hard time hiring and keeping folks for these roles.
More resources for expanding Iowans’ access to quality mental health care across the state.
Although we have these additional expenditures in the House Budget, it is not necessarily expected they will be included in discussions with the Governor and Senate.
I was a member of the subcommittee for SF 315 regarding dairy production in Iowa. The legislation legalizes the sale of raw milk for small producers with ten or fewer animals. The raw milk can only be sold directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is like laws in adjacent states governing the sale of raw milk. These small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers. Raw milk, and cheeses made from it, are growing in popularity, are shown to have health benefits, and this legislation provides an opportunity for small producers to capitalize on that popularity safely.
Raw milk supporters and long-time advocates Esther Arkfeld and Tom German represent a grass roots movement for Raw Milk. They have been working on this type of legislation for 17 years. The legislation would offer Iowa consumers the opportunity to make an informed choice of which type of milk is best for their family. This legislation will allow families to have access to raw milk as an option to commercial milk and will allow for the nutrient rich food to be purchased from local producers. It would also allow small family farms to meet the needs of this niche market and keep that money in our state instead of it going across our borders. We also learned during COVID that having access to local foods is important when other traditional options are not available due to supply chain delays and unavoidable interruptions.
