Craig Thomas Passick, 57, passed from a tragic double tractor trailer accident in Oklahoma on May 24, 2022. Craig was born September 25, 1964 in Oelwein, IA, the son of John “Jack” and Ann (Jennings) Passick. He graduated from the Oelwein High School and later received his Associate Degree from Hamilton Business College in Cedar Falls, IA. On March 16, 1991, he married Barb Gamm in Arlington, IA; they later divorced. To the couple two children were born, Cole and Luke. His greatest joys were his sons, and he spent many hours working with them on the acreage, riding motorcycles, fishing, golfing, and helping them out as they became adults with their own interests. Craig wore many hats during his lifetime. Since his teenage years, he played drums alongside his father Jack on the saxophone in several Oelwein bands, the last one called The Four of Us. He was involved in coaching Little League T Ball, 4-H at both the county and state level, a volunteer firefighter for Winthrop, and generally helped wherever his family or friends needed him. Craig farmed, was an insurance adjuster, welder, and most recently, a long-haul driver for Double D Transport. He posted pictures on Facebook from all the states he visited (a long-time goal of his). When at his home in Aurora, IA, he loved sitting around a campfire or visiting with friends, and always getting together with Cole and Luke.
He is preceded in death by his parents in 2008. Survivors include 2 sons, Cole Passick, Aurora, IA, and Luke Passick, Marion, IA; 3 brothers: Kim Passick (Donna), Canton/SD, Clay Passick (Betty), Oakdale, MN, and Kevin Passick (Kay Reiling), Aurora, IA, and many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 17, 5-8 pm at the VFW, 1006 3rd St NW, Independence, IA. Please bring your precious stories and memories to share. At the request of the family, no flowers or plants please. A memorial fund will be established