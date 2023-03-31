During week 11 of the 2023 legislative session, we continued much floor debate as we move toward the next legislative deadline. March 31 is the second funnel in which all Senate bills need to be passed out of House committees in order to remain alive for the session.
One of the big topics this week was HF 565, a bill to protect landowner rights as three major CO2 pipeline projects are in the works in Iowa. This bill gets to the crux of the issue – eminent domain should not be used for private gain. It requires carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain.
The eminent domain power is subject to certain constitutional limits:
- The property must be taken for public use;
- The state must pay just compensation in exchange for the property; and
- No person must be deprived of their property without due process of law.
HF 565 also creates an interim study committee that will make recommendations to improve eminent domain policy in Iowa. The committee will investigate the following issues that have been discussed at length throughout this process:
- Standards for entering land for surveying purposes.
- Review of land restoration standards
- Review of eminent domain public benefit and private use tests
- Engineering study analysis
- Land compensation practices and procedures
- Iowa Utility Board perspectives
This bill may not be seen as perfect by folks on either side of this issue. It’s a fine line we are attempting to walk with this bill. However, we want to support the ethanol industry while ensuring private property rights are respected.
We also continued work this week on the biggest bill of the session – the state budget. Just like home mortgages, payments on bonds issued by the state seem to go on forever. And while the state of Iowa has a significantly-lower amount of outstanding bond debt when compared to other states, the cost of these bonds still has a big impact on what can be done to address the state infrastructure needs of today and tomorrow. The State of Iowa is in an enviable financial position as we are able to fund government operation and expenses as well as priorities of Iowans and still reduce taxpayer expenses
In 2009, Iowa Governor Chet Culver along with the Majority party legislators of that time borrowed $800 million for the I-Jobs program, which included a variety of state and local infrastructure projects. It ended up primarily financing the repairs to the University of Iowa in the aftermath of the floods of 2008.
The biggest ongoing negative impact of the I-Jobs program is the continual debt service payments for Iowa taxpayers. The state issued $695 million of bonds backed by the state’s gaming tax revenue. In 2023, the state still owes $354.1 million of the bonds’ principal (and we are only 14 years into the payments). The state will pay approximately $55 million this year from state gaming tax collections to the holders of these bonds, instead of using the funds for repairs and new construction we need today at state facilities. The payments on all the I-Jobs bonds will not end until Fiscal Year 2034. In perspective, the bonds were issued when I was 46 and won’t be paid off until I turn 71.
This week I met with Norm Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County. Norm detailed the work they do to support local child care initiatives in the Cedar Valley. I appreciate all our YMCAs do for our communities.
For 2023, I will serve as the vice chair of the Education Committee. I will also serve on the following committees: Labor and Workforce, State Government, Ways and Means.
