Farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses will hear current research from Iowa State University (ISU) and updated management information and recommendations based on current and future crop production issues from ISU Extension and Outreach specialists at the 2022 Crop Advantage Series meeting. In addition, the meeting will also offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction course credit and continuing educations credits for Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs). The Crop Advantage Series meeting for Cedar Falls will be held on Thursday, January 13 at the Bien Venu Event Center – Holiday Inn & Suites.
“The Crop Advantage Series is a unique program that brings many extension specialists together to individual sites across the state,” said Terry Basol, ISU Extension Field Agronomist. “Meeting content is driven by local needs and production issues. Topics will include: new horizons in corn rootworm management, getting the most bang for your fertilizer buck, weed management in 2022, a corn disease update, a crop market outlook for 2022, and much more.”
Registration is currently open and includes lunch, printed proceedings, private pesticide applicator recertification, and CCA credits. Early registration is $60; late registration made less than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $75.
Online registration and additional information are available at www.cropadvantage.org or from your county extension office.
For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu, or Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801 or tlbasol@iastate.edu.