Irrigation

A Carroll County farmer uses supplemental water to nourish fields on Aug. 8, 2022. 

 Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report said. About 71% of soybeans were rated the same, down from 73% last week.

