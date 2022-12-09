INDEPENDENCE – Hundreds enjoyed the pleasant Friday night for Jingle on Main last week.
Mayor Brad Bleichner had the honor of lighting the Christmas Tree at the bank corner park. Carter Homan entertained people with Christmas carols. First Street was blocked from the Wapsipinicon Mill to Third Ave NE to allow carriage rides, wagon rides, and barrel train rides. Several business hosted craft making. The Independence Fire Department was making s’mores over open flames. Animals, large and small, from Red Rock Farms delight everyone. Tik Tok sensation Gucci the Cow and Mason Corkery were around for photo ops. The Blue Buffalo was there. Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications set up a hotline to North Pole Elves. Independence Area Community Theater members were singing carols in Veterans Park to carriage and wagon riders.