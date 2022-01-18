INDEPENDENCE – Cub Scout Pack 75 was able to hold a Cake Auction fundraiser this year. The event was held Monday, Jan. 10 in the St. John School Multipurpose Room. All of the cakes were created by the cub scouts, with help from their families.
The Cake Auction is the biggest fundraiser for Cub Scout Pack 75. All funds will keep Pack 75 active in Independence and the surrounding communities.
Contact Scout Master Sam Gruman at 319-929-1119 or pack3075csm@gmail.com to learn more about Cub Scout Pack 75.