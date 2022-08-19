INDEPENDENCE – Leaders of Cub Scout Pack 3075 are holding an informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the Independence Public Library.
Cub Scouts is all about encouraging boys and girls in Grades K-5 to make friends, be helpful to others, and do their very best no matter the outcome. With the help of powerful learning projects and exciting outdoor activities, we aim to teach children that doing their best can be a fun and rewarding experience—no matter the difficulty of the challenge.
Cub Scout activities are centered around earning badges that are specific to each school grade level. This badge represents a rank. Advancement refers to the progress a Cub Scout makes toward their badge of rank.
The Cub Scout Advancement Trail: Bobcat, Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos, Arrow of Light
First graders, and anyone beyond that grade who is new to Cub Scouting, completes the Bobcat Badge prior to working on their grade-specific badge of rank. Kindergartners, who are Lions, do not work on the Bobcat Badge.
On the advancement trail, a Cub Scout progresses towards a badge of rank based on their grade. They need not have earned the previous rank in order to earn the next. Each of the ranks in Cub Scouting has its own requirements that are age appropriate, so earning a rank below a Cub Scout’s current grade is not permitted. As a Cub Scout advances through the ranks, the requirements get more challenging, to match the new skills and abilities they have learned.
To learn more about the aims and benefits of Cub Scouting, go to www.scouting.org or contact Scout Leader Sam Gruman at 319-929-1119.