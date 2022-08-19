Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Leaders of Cub Scout Pack 3075 are holding an informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the Independence Public Library.

Cub Scouts is all about encouraging boys and girls in Grades K-5 to make friends, be helpful to others, and do their very best no matter the outcome. With the help of powerful learning projects and exciting outdoor activities, we aim to teach children that doing their best can be a fun and rewarding experience—no matter the difficulty of the challenge.

