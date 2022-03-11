JESUP – Come to the Jesup City Hall Community Room on Sunday, March 27 and learn from experienced mushroom log cultivators Emily and Christopher Appelman how to small-scale log-grow gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. Get hands on experience in the inoculation process. Learn the importance that mushrooms hold in everyday life within our bodies and environment. Discover the difference between bag grown and hardwood log grown mushroom as well as the challenges and advantages presented by each method.
The program begins at 12:30 p.m. and may last 4-5 hours. The $10 program fee may be paid at the Jesup Public Library or online at https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a003ke.
Registration is required by calling 319-827-1533 or online at https://forms.gle/7usNkQSZQzacFA3Q8.