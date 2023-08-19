INDEPENDENCE - Curt Martin has been racing for five decades and at the age of 59 hasn’t slowed down one bit – nor his Late Model #45 and on Saturday night he was wicked fast.
The Pro Late Model Tour was in town for a Saturday ‘Salute to Service’ night and Martin started 6th in the Late Model feature. He found the high side to be to his liking and never wavered working his way up to the front and passing #21H Brian Harris on the 15th lap to take the lead. On this night, no one was going to catch the #45 and Martin wins – his 3rd feature win in Independence this season.
Curt Martin’s win on June 3rd was the 100th win in his weekly racing career in Independence – second win of the season. Martin has won well over 100 races in Independence, but the 100 Late Model wins are “weekly points events” only in Independence and do not count special events held in Independence that did not award track points (such as Deery Brothers Series, Pro Late Model Tour, or Summer Series races) or any feature at any other racetrack.
Martin is the only driver in track history with 100 wins in a single division (Late Model). Hall-of-Famer Gary Crawford — who won 46 times in his weekly racing Late Model career at Independence Motor Speedway – is 2nd in all-time wins.
Of Martin’s 100 Late Model weekly points wins in Independence, 85 have been IMCA sanctioned.
In addition to his 100 wins in weekly racing, Martin has won the following Late Model events in Independence:
6 wins — Deery Brothers Summer Series
6 wins — Indee Open Late Model
1 win — Indee Outlaw
1 win — Pro Late Model Tour
114 total Late Model wins here in Independence for Curt Martin.
NOTE: Martin did not race weekly points races in Independence for 4 years (late 80’s) when he was racing weekly asphalt races and ran West Liberty for NASCAR points.
For his career, he has earned a total of 123 IMCA sanctioned Late Model wins (all tracks), plus an additional 27 wins in the IMCA Late Model Summer Series (all tracks).
Martin has won at least one Late Model feature in Independence in 29 different seasons and has won multiple features in Independence in 22 different seasons. Of his 100 weekly points wins, 20 have come in the month of June.
Other Martin records include:
- All Martin’s wins span 39 years and one month, the longest stretch between first and most recent wins in track history in a single division.
- He’s won at least one Late Model feature in a record 29 different seasons in Independence (track record, not just Late Models).
- He won five or more features in a single season a record nine times (track record, not just Late Models).
- He has won back-to-back features in Independence a record 18 times (track record, not just Late Models).
- He earned at least one Late Model win in a record 18 consecutive seasons (from 1990-2007), (track record, not just Late Models).
Here’s one more interesting note - Curt has won 114 Late Model features in Independence and there have been a total of 114 different Late Model feature winners in weekly racing history at the speedway.
Curt will be back in action tonight for the season championship here in Independence.
thank you to Ryan Clark (rclark@imca.com) for all the great track history.