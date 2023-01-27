Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Curtis Eugene Bate, 35 years old of rural Jesup, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m.

