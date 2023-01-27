JESUP – Curtis Eugene Bate, 35 years old of rural Jesup, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 3:30 pm
JESUP – Curtis Eugene Bate, 35 years old of rural Jesup, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, with burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank. In remembrance of Curtis please, everyone wear your favorite hoodie for that day as he would have wanted that.
Curtis was born in Waterloo, on July 10, 1987, the son of Kevin Douglas Bate and Bonnie Jean (Hill) (Bate) Duffy. He graduated from Jesup Community Schools with the class of 2005. He soon became employed at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls, where he has worked the past 15 years.
Curtis is survived by his daughter, Madison Bate and friend Noah Dougan of Waverly; his mother, Bonnie Duffy of Jesup; his father, Kevin (Cindy) Bate of Hazleton; one brother, Derek (Steffanie) Bate of Sumner; his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Beverly Hill of Jesup; one niece; two nephews; and his loyal dog, Andi.
Curtis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Nadine Bate; his stepfather, Galen Duffy; and his stepmother, Carol Bate.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
