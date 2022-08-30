Independence — Curtis L. Baas, 91 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1931, in Westbrook, Minnesota, the son of Louis Otto and Mabel Louise (Anderson) Baas. He attended school in Heron Lake, Minnesota. On February 25, 1951, he and the former Patricia Gertrude McGill were married in Jeffers, Minnesota. She preceded him in death in 2018. Before his retirement in 1995, Mr. Baas was a heavy equipment operator working in road construction. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. He enjoyed relaxing on his porch and visiting with neighbors. He always had a vegetable garden. He was always ready for a game of cards or dice with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. And in later years, he enjoyed reading.
Mr. Baas is survived by 5 daughters, Kathy (Myron) Haynes of Oakdale, Minnesota, Becky (Tony) Reynolds of Douglas, Wyoming, Sharon (Mark) Paul of Arvada, Colorado, Karen (Jeff) Greene of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Sandy Baas of Independence, 2 sons, Robert Baas of Isanti, Minnesota, and James (Tammy) Baas of Oxford, Iowa, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.