JESUP – In appreciation of being in business for 20 years D&D Tire, 851 Douglas Street, is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
D&D Tire got its name from partners Dan McMahon and Don Gates. They met while Don worked for a company that Dan did business with. They decided to start their own business. Dan and his wife Mary now own and operate the business.
D&D started out in Raymond 20 years ago and expanded to Jesup in 2008. Their service area covers the 380 corridor, as far north as Nashua and Elkader, and as far west as Manchester.
They offer rims and wheel from over 30 brands.
They sell and service tires from lawn mowers to cars to semis to tractors. They have even worked on an earth mover tire. After purchasing your tires from D&D they can balance, install, rotate, and repair them as needed. According to Mary, there have been an odd assortment of items that have caused punctures: deer antlers, a hammer, an e-cigarette, and of course nails and staples.
For more modern vehicles they can diagnose Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems if you should get a warning light on your dashboard.
While Mary and Dan have many stories to share from the past, they are also looking to the future as their son Jason is a part of the business. They have even gotten help from their grandkids with office filing and sweeping.
Come out this Friday to the Jesup location to reminisce with the McMahons and learn more about what they can do for you. They will be serving pork patties, hot dogs, chips and beverages.
To get a preview of products, services, and car tips, visit their web site: www.ddtireiowa.com or contact them at dndtireiowa@gmail.com. Look for “D & D Tire Inc” on Facebook.
D& D Tire is located at 851 Douglas Street, Jesup (319-827-3333) and 6317 Lafayette Road, Raymond (319-493-0134).