JESUP - The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team were well represented when the NICL East All-Conference teams were selected this week.
Jesup lands three on the 1st-Team including the Player of the Year Brevin Dahl. He had an outstanding senior campaign worthy of the honor batting .407 in conference play and picking up 6 wins on the mound for the J-Hawks.
Also landing on 1st-Team was junior Jack Miller as a pitcher. He compiled an impressive 0.88 ERA and tied for the most strikeouts with 75. Kile Bucknell gets 1st-Team honors after a nice junior year where he batted .307 in conference action as the J-Hawks everyday catcher.
2nd-Team honors go to junior Cale Schissel and sophomore Nic Moore. Schissel batted .288 in conference play and was an on-base machine walking 26 times. Moore batted .344 in the NICL conference and his 11 hits in conference play was 2nd-best on the team.
Honorable Mention goes to sophomore Ryan Treptow.
Head Coach Bruce Wall was also named Coach of the Year in the NICL East Division.
2023 NICL East Baseball All-Conference Teams
RECORDS:
Jesup 10-2
Wapsie Valley 8-4
Sumner-Fred 7-4
Union 2-9
Oelwein 2-10
FIRST TEAM:
P Jack Miller 11 Jesup
P Jaymison Howard 11 S-F-T
C Kile Bucknell 11 Jesup
1B Joe Bistline 12 Union
2B Trace Meyer 12 S-F-T
SS Justis Kelley 12 WV
3B Kale Horkheimer 12 Oelwein
OF Brevin Dahl 12 Jesup
OF Kade Mitchell 12 S-F-T
OF Jacob Schoer 11 WV
UT Tucker Ladeburg 11 WV
UT Tatum Nuss 10 S-F-T
SECOND TEAM:
P Rhys Land 10 S-F–T
P Bryar Bellis 8 WV
C Chris Rocha 12 Oelwein
1B Cale Schissel 11 Jesup
2B Sawyer Spence 9 Union
SS Noah Henderson 10 S-F-T
3B Blake Hesse 9 WV
OF Nic Moore 10 Jesup
OF Terick Pryor 11 Oelwein
OF Caden Trainor 11 S-F-T
UT Davis Van Sickle 11 S-F-T
UT Jaxson Kuhlman 12 WV
Honorable Mention:
Jesup: Ryan Treptow — 10
Oelwein: Nevin Berry — 12
Sumner-Fred: Jaxon Willems — 11
Union: Ty Lorenzen — 12
Wapsie Valley: Kane Schmitz — 12
Most Valuable Player: Brevin Dahl — Jesup
Coach of the Year: Bruce Wall