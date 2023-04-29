BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Dairy Producers recognized the essential local dairy contributors and celebrated the next generation at their annual banquet.
Emily Manweiler, the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess Alternate was introduced and gave a short speech on her life in dairy farming. She is a senior at New Hampton High School. She grew up on an acreage and got involved with a Bucket/Bottle Calf project for the 2012 Bremer County Fair. In 2015 she bought her very first calf and named her Sparkle. In 2016 she was old enough graduate from the Clover Kids to be a regular 4H member and started showing in the ‘big kid’ Dairy Shows. She talked about learning so much by showing animals and eventually, through the encouragement of her father, entered the Showmanship events. After competing in several events over the years, she took First Place in Showmanship at the Iowa State Fair last year.
“There’s nothing like winning Showmanship at the Iowa State Fair,” she said. “Just like there is nothing like hard work paying off when you reach the goals you have for your farm.”
Manweiler works at a dairy farm outside Nashua that milks 120 head of cattle.
After Manweiler spoke the 2023 Buchanan County Royalty were introduced:
Dairy Princess: Makayla Krogmann. She is a Junior at Starmont.
Little Mr. Herdsman: Ely Krogmann. He is a First Grader at Starmont.
Makayla and Ely are the children of Gary and Heather Krogmann.
Little Miss Milkmaid: Annalyse Lindsay. She is a Second Grader at East Buchanan.
Annalyse is the daughter of Darrel and Valerie Lindsay.
Dan Flaucher accepted the Making a Difference Award on behalf of BankIowa. This was the fourth year for the award that is given to an organization that truly supports the dairy industry or provides a helping hand. It was noted they always help at the Dairy Bar as well as the beef and pork producers stands during the Buchanan County Fair.
The Distinguished Dairyman was awarded to Junior Gallup. After graduating from high school he returned to the family farm to help milk 50-60 cows. He was active in a Holstein breeding project that gained international attention. Junior has been an active 4H leader, Fair Board member, and Buchanan County Dairy Producers. After investing many hours in promoting and bettering the dairy business he retired in 2018. He now enjoys his grandchildren and the Dairy Junior Fun Day at the fair.
This was the first year for a Buchanan County Dairy Producers $500 scholarship. The recipient was Danielle Rawson. Danielle is very active on her family’s 1000 head dairy goat farm and a member of North-Linn FFA. She gives back to the community through educational presentations and petting zoos for schools and businesses as well as mentoring people with disabilities. Following graduation, Danielle will be attending the Vet Tech program at Kirkwood Community College.
Also new this year at the banquet was a pie auction at the end of the evening. Six local clubs made 24 pies and raised $2300. Among the pies were several crème pies and the famous hog trough apple pie by donated by the Sperfslage family. The money raised will go to the participating clubs.