Dale M. Rueber, 70, of Westgate, Iowa, died on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Dale Max Rueber was born July 31, 1951, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Max Carl and Arlene Sophia (Jesse) Rueber. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in the class of 1969. Dale was united in marriage to Mary Marie Buckman on November 24, 1979, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 15 at 2pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. and for one hour before the funeral on Wednesday morning at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard is assisting the family. A Memorial Fund has been established for the church, Fayette County 4-H Foundation and the Diabetes Association. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.