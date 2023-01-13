MONTI – Dan Ward, 62, of Monti, Iowa, died suddenly on Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti with Rev. Dave Beckman officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Monti Community Center. (Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218.)
Parish Scripture Service: 8 p.m. Monday at the Monti Community Center.
Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monti.
Daniel Gerard Ward was born on September 20, 1960, in Independence, Iowa, the son of James John & Dacia Marie (Koch) Ward.
Dan is survived by his wife: Diane Ward of Monti. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg in 1975.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop is assisting the family.