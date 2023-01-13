Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MONTI – Dan Ward, 62, of Monti, Iowa, died suddenly on Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti with Rev. Dave Beckman officiating.

