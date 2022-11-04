Professor Corbin has turned into to quite the fearmonger. A couple of weeks ago he warned of the demise of our democratic republic due to his definition of authoritarians. This past week, he warns that democracy will end if election deniers are put into office. In both articles, he references studies done by various organizations to support his argument. Perhaps he should get out of his “silo” and see what the rest of the public sees.
Here is what I call “authoritarians”: Governors of various States who shut down their schools for one to two years with no scientific basis for their decision. An AG memo to the FBI to infiltrate local school board meetings searching for domestic terrorists. An FBI who uses false information to obtain FISA warrants to spy on U.S. citizens. Bureaucrats providing false Covid information to the public. A government who fact checks the media to insure a favorable story.
And then, in his description of the election deniers; he singles out members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election for President. I wonder how it is possible that the election deniers of 2020 are any worse than the election deniers of 2016. If those deniers of 2020 are so bad for the country, then the deniers of 2016 must be even worse because most of them were re-elected and look at the damage they caused: high inflation, high gas prices, baby formula shortage, criminals running amok, and an invasion of our southern border that none of them want to talk about.
In 2020, election laws were not enforced by all election officials. A legitimate election follows the law. Those people who deny that fact do not believe in the rule of law and are in fact the most dangerous to our democracy.