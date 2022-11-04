Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

Professor Corbin has turned into to quite the fearmonger. A couple of weeks ago he warned of the demise of our democratic republic due to his definition of authoritarians. This past week, he warns that democracy will end if election deniers are put into office. In both articles, he references studies done by various organizations to support his argument. Perhaps he should get out of his “silo” and see what the rest of the public sees.

