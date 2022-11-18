Earlier this summer, we went camping by Grand Forks, N.D., in the Red River State Recreational Area. One of our exchange students is going to school there and this was a good opportunity to catch up with him again. One of the things that surprised us the most was that the sun didn’t set until after 9:30 and was up before 5:30. That’s more than sixteen hours of daylight!
Now that the days are getting much shorter, I thought I’d take a look at how short the shortest day is in Grand Forks. Around the Winter Solstice, the sun rises after 8:15 and sets a little after 4:30. Their shortest day is only eight hours and 23 minutes long! That’s almost half as long as their longest day! That’s crazy! (and, yes, I know there are places where that difference is more extreme)
We’re just over a month away from our shortest day (which is 9 hours, 3 minutes, and 42 seconds long, if you were wondering). This is what some churches observe as Blue Christmas (it’s not about the Elvis song). Traditionally, it has been a day set aside for grieving. More recently it has become a day to support, pray with and for, and walk alongside those who struggle to find joy and hope during the long winter nights, especially during the Christmas season.
Those long dark nights can be brutal on anyone who suffers from depression or anxiety or grief. That darkness steals our joy and our hope. Those cold nights breed fear and despair.
The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. (John 10:10)
All those family get-togethers, Thanksgiving and Christmas, don’t always bring the joy and merriment you would expect. Crowded houses can amplify loneliness. Eating too much turkey and stuffing, or Christmas cookies and eggnog, can bring on guilt. And just telling someone to ‘Cheer up!’ can have the opposite effect of what we intended. This is a really hard season.
The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. (John 1:5)
This Thanksgiving, give thanks for the light that is Christ. Give thanks for the blessings that come in the form of caring friends and kind words.
This Advent season, as we wait through the darkness, acknowledge the hope of a new day. Seek out the lonely and let them know that you will wait with them, if they so desire, for the promised Spring.
This Christmas season, share the comfort of the Christ Child in his mother’s arms. Give the gift of hope.
But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another… (1 John 1:7)
If you know someone who’s having a rough time during this season, be kind, be loving, be considerate, and try to understand.
But above all, be the light in their darkness.