Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Earlier this summer, we went camping by Grand Forks, N.D., in the Red River State Recreational Area. One of our exchange students is going to school there and this was a good opportunity to catch up with him again. One of the things that surprised us the most was that the sun didn’t set until after 9:30 and was up before 5:30. That’s more than sixteen hours of daylight!

Now that the days are getting much shorter, I thought I’d take a look at how short the shortest day is in Grand Forks. Around the Winter Solstice, the sun rises after 8:15 and sets a little after 4:30. Their shortest day is only eight hours and 23 minutes long! That’s almost half as long as their longest day! That’s crazy! (and, yes, I know there are places where that difference is more extreme)

Tags

Trending Food Videos